Six reasons to visit Puerto Rico this holiday season

Did you know Puerto Rico celebrates one of the longest holiday seasons in the world? The holiday season lasts about 45 days, from Thanksgiving Day through mid-January.

During the holiday season, the Island is alive with colorful decorations, delicious food, authentic music and grand festivals to mark different points of the season.

If you want to have a truly magical holiday experience this year, check out these six reasons why you should consider visiting Puerto Rico this winter.

Festivities

Get ready to experience the party that never stops. During the extended holiday season, you can participate in several vibrant festivities, including multiday events. Puerto Ricans begin decorating for the holidays right after Thanksgiving, if not sooner, and leave the décor on display well into January.

You’re probably used to Christmas Day being the most important day of the holiday season, but in Puerto Rico, nothing is more important than Nochebuena, or Christmas Eve. On Nochebuena, family and friends have dinner, exchange gifts, go out on parrandas and maybe even attend a midnight mass.

On Dec. 31, ring in the New Year at a Víspera de Año Nuevo celebration. At midnight, Puerto Ricans celebrate the arrival of the new year with fireworks over an ocean view under the moon and starlight.

Christmas Eve isn’t the only time to exchange gifts. In January, Puerto Ricans celebrate Three Kings Day, which commemorates the Three Wise Men’s visit after Jesus was born. Across the Island, you’ll see parades with people dressed like the Three Wise Men handing out presents to children. Kids also gather grass or hay in shoeboxes and place them under beds for the Three Wise Men’s animals in exchange for presents.

Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián or SanSe – the largest and most popular festival in Puerto Rico – officially closes the holiday season. The party ends in Old San Juan with a lively street festival with music, dancing, traditional food and artisanal crafts.

Food

One of the best ways to explore a culture is through authentic dishes, and there’s no better season to savor authentic Boricua cuisine than the holidays. Get ready to indulge in arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), lechón asado (spit-roasted pork), pasteles (tamal-like patties of green banana and meat) and other flavorful dishes.

No holiday is complete without a signature drink. Eggnog may come to mind, but in Puerto Rico, locals drink coquito. This thick, creamy holiday beverage is made of coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, local rum and spices.

Music

Merry music and musical traditions are key elements of the holidays in Puerto Rico. Throughout the whole season, you’ll witness parrandas, the Boricua version of caroling. Small groups visit friends and family late at night and wake them with aguinaldos, villancicos and trovas – local folk versions of Christmas songs. As the parranderos visit homes, they’ll sing, eat, drink and spread holiday cheer all over the Island until sunrise.

Weather

Ready to escape the cold winter weather? Take advantage of Puerto Rico’s warm weather this holiday season! In Puerto Rico, you can enjoy a sunny festive season, with an average temperature of 70-85 degrees F from November-January.

The warm weather also means you can enjoy outdoor activities like swimming, kayaking, snorkeling and hiking in a temperate, tropical climate. So, shed your layers and trade snow for sand and chilly winds for a gentle ocean breeze.

Accessibility

No passport? No problem! American citizens and permanent residents can visit the Island with just a valid ID to enter Puerto Rico.

You won’t have any difficulty finding flights to the Heart and Soul of the Caribbean. There are several short, convenient flights from the U.S. mainland to the heart of Puerto Rico, including direct routes from major cities like New York, Chicago and Dallas.

If you haven’t brushed up on your Spanish, you’re in luck because the two official languages on the Island are English and Spanish. Also, you won’t need to worry about exchanging currency. Puerto Rico uses the U.S. dollar, so you’ll have no problem buying last-minute Christmas gifts and souvenirs.

Live Boricua

Boricua – the Puerto Rican identity – is more than just a name. It’s a state of mind. When you Live Boricua, you can immerse yourself in the joy of life that is at the center of Puerto Rico and shared by its people and all who visit. During your holiday trip, embrace the rich traditions, warm hospitality and festive atmosphere of the Island so you can create memories to last a lifetime.

Are you ready to celebrate the holidays the Boricua way? To learn more and plan your holiday trip, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com/Holidays.