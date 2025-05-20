Top honeymoon destinations around the world

Family Features

After all the planning and stress of a wedding, many newlyweds look forward to celebrating their union by taking the trip of a lifetime. With the honeymoon destination options nearly unlimited, however, choosing where to go on your post-wedding getaway can be more stressful than proposing or choosing the right venue to say “I do.”

To help newlyweds make the most of their first trip as a married couple, consider this guide to some of the most lavish honeymoon destinations across the globe.

Explore the romance of the Maldives

Known for its stunning white sand beaches, crystal clear turquoise waters and luxurious resorts, the Maldives is a tropical paradise located in the Indian Ocean. A perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic, lavish honeymoon experience, the Maldives offers a range of romantic activities for couples including sunset cruises, candlelit dinners on the beach, spa treatments and luxurious accommodations in private villas built on stilts above the ocean with direct access to breathtaking views, snorkeling and diving.

Adventure and opulence in South Africa

From thrilling safaris to world-class vineyards, South Africa offers a variety of experiences for couples looking for a unique honeymoon experience. On safari, you can spot lions, elephants, buffalo, leopards and rhinos in their natural habitats and witness the beauty of African wildlife up close and personal. After an exhilarating adventure, you can unwind at one of the luxurious lodges or tented camps before visiting the picturesque vineyards of the Cape Winelands, where you can enjoy some of the finest wines and gourmet dining in the world.

Cultural riches and exquisite comforts in Italy

Rich in culture, history and exquisite comforts, Italy is a perfect honeymoon destination for couples who want to combine luxury and exploration. From the rolling hills of Tuscany – where you can indulge in wine tasting, visit medieval towns or take a cooking class to learn how to make authentic Italian dishes – to the picturesque Amalfi Coast, with its colorful cliffside villages, crystal clear waters and luxurious resorts, the country offers a diverse range of experiences. Plus, visiting iconic landmarks such as the Colosseum, Vatican City and the Grand Canal allows couples to immerse themselves in the rich history and art of the charming cities of Rome, Florence and Venice.

Grand Canal with Rialto Bridge and gondoliers in Venice, Italy

Indulge in French Polynesia

A tropical paradise made up of 118 islands and atolls, French Polynesia is known for its overwater bungalows and azure waters. These luxurious accommodations are built on stilts above the lagoon, offering direct access to the crystal-clear waters. With the South Pacific’s vibrant marine life and coral reefs, you can go on a snorkeling or diving adventure to explore the underwater world or take a boat or kayak tour to discover hidden lagoons and remote islands.

Private island seclusion in the Caribbean

Dominican Republic Punta Cana Annual Carnaval.

If you seek ultimate seclusion and relaxation, the pristine beaches, turquoise waters and luxurious resorts of the Caribbean make for a romantic and intimate honeymoon experience. One of the highlights of the Caribbean is the privacy and exclusivity of staying on a private island. In addition to the private accommodations, couples can go snorkeling or diving to explore the vibrant coral reefs, take a sunset cruise or indulge in delicious Caribbean cuisine.

