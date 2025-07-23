Image

10:50 PM / Wednesday July 23, 2025

23 Jul 2025

Bronx family seeks answers after teen dies in police custody over the July Fourth weekend

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 23, 2025 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — A New York City family is seeking answers after local authorities say a teenager died of an apparent suicide while in police custody over the Fourth of July weekend.

Saniyah Cheatham, an 18-year-old Bronx resident, died by hanging herself in a holding cell at a Bronx police precinct, the city Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Monday.

But a lawyer for Cheatham’s family called on the agency to release its detailed findings and for police to release surveillance video of the police station and other information about her arrest and death.

“We don’t know why she was arrested. We just know she’s dead,” said Ben Crump, a Florida attorney who has represented the families of Michael Brown, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and other Black people killed by police nationally.

Thomasina Cheatham said her daughter appeared happy at a family barbecue just hours earlier.

“I just want to know what happened,” she said during a news conference in front of the Bronx police station where Cheatham died. “That was my only daughter.”

The medical examiner’s office, in an emailed response, said its findings were discussed with the teen’s family and that the full autopsy report with all supporting documentation will be provided to them at a later date.

Police, meanwhile, confirmed Cheatham had been arrested in connection with an assault but declined to answer follow-up questions Monday about the circumstances of the death. The agency said only that the incident is being reviewed by its force investigation division.

Police previously said Cheatham was found unconscious around 12:30 a.m. on July 5 at the 41st Precinct stationhouse, which serves the Hunts Point and Longwood areas of the Bronx.

The agency said at the time that officers performed CPR until emergency medical officials arrived and transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Judicial Candidates ‘At A Glance’ Guide Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested in murder of George Floyd
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Health

Understanding hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

July 1, 2025

Share Tweet Email Family Features Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also called HCM, is the leading cause of sudden cardiac...

Fur Babies Rule!

Five unique nutritional needs of tiny but mighty pups

May 12, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT National Small Dog Day is a day dedicated to the small dogs of...

Election 2025

North Carolina governor vetoes anti-DEI and transgender rights bills, calling them ‘mean-spirited’

July 8, 2025

Share Tweet Email Rep. Zack Hawkins, D-Durham, speaks against an anti-DEI bill on the House floor in...

Travel

Top honeymoon destinations around the world

May 20, 2025

Share Tweet Email Family Features After all the planning and stress of a wedding, many newlyweds look...

SUNrise

cj speaks…Computer generated duplicates

July 13, 2025

Share Tweet Email By cj While recently having a conversation with a family member, I had to...

Color Of Money

Vanessa L. Lowe: Following the money

July 22, 2025

Share Tweet Email By Constance Garcia-Barrio As a result of her parents’ daring, and their instilling in...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff