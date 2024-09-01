Image

7:51 PM / Monday September 2, 2024

1 Sep 2024

Crowd on hand for unveiling of John Lewis statue at spot where Confederate monument once stood

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 1, 2024 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

The statue honoring the late civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis is displayed after its unveiling ceremony in Decatur, Ga., on Saturday, Aug 24, 2024. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

DECATUR, Ga. — A crowd was on hand at a city park in Georgia Saturday to witness the unveiling of a large bronze statue of the late civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis that stands in the same spot as a contentious Confederate monument that was dismantled four years ago.

The crowd that included neighbors, politicians and civil rights leaders applauded when a black veil was pulled down to reveal the the 12-foot-tall (3.7-meter-tall) statue of Lewis at Decatur’s historic square, Atlanta television station WSB-TV reported.

Lewis was known for his role at the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement and was a Democratic congressman from Georgia. He died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Lewis’ statue stands in the same spot as an obelisk that was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908 and removed in 2020. Groups like the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and Hate Free Decatur had been pushing for the Confederate monument to be removed since the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The monument was among those around the country that became flashpoints for protests over police brutality and racial injustice, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. The city of Decatur then asked a Georgia judge to order the removal of the monument, which was often vandalized and marked by graffiti, saying it had become a threat to public safety.

Related Posts

Remembering John Lewis, civil rights icon and ‘American hero’ Remembering John Lewis, rights icon and `American hero’ Comedian Jerry Lewis dies at 91
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Entertainment

Movie Review: Style triumphs over logic in Zoë Kravitz’s great-looking but vexing ‘Blink Twice’

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email This image released by Amazon/MGM Studios shows Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie in a...

Politics

Alabama anti-DEI law shuts Black Student Union office, queer resource center at flagship university

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email Members of the Black Student Union at the University of Alabama pose for a...

Health

Level up your team: Why good dental coverage matters

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Businesses must constantly make decisions to boost profits while minimizing costs. While this...

SUNrise

How women of color with Christian and progressive values are keeping the faith — outside churches

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email Ellen Lo Hoffman, the co-founder of Soul Reparations, a nonprofit providing free spiritual support...

Color Of Money

What to know about Labor Day and its history

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2,...

Sports

Bettors banking on Eagles resurgence, Cowboys regression as NFL season begins

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) makes a pass during the second half of...

tierney

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff