Image

7:30 AM / Tuesday August 5, 2025

4 Aug 2025

Gunman who killed 4 at Manhattan office building was targeting NFL headquarters, mayor says

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 4, 2025 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

New York Mayor Eric Adams, center, speaks during a news conference at New York Presbyterian Weil Cornell Medical Center where a police officer was brought after being shot at a Manhattan office building, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York.
(AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

By Philip Marcelo and Eric Tucker

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that a gunman who killed four people at a Manhattan office building was trying to target the headquarters of the National Football League but took the wrong elevator.

Investigators believe Shane Tamura of Las Vegas was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people Monday in the building’s lobby but accidentally entered the wrong set of elevator banks, Adams said in interviews on Tuesday.

Four people, including an off-duty New York City police officer, were killed. Police said Tamura had a history of mental illness, and a rambling note found on his body suggested he had a grievance against the NFL over an unsubstantiated claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He had played football in high school in California nearly two decades ago.

“He seemed to have blamed the NFL,” the mayor said. “The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank.”

The note claimed he had been suffering from CTE — the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions and other repeated head trauma common in contact sports like football — and said his brain should be studied after he died, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

It also specifically referenced the National Football League, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

A motive has not been determined but investigators were looking into, based on the note, whether he might’ve specifically targeted the building because it is home to the NFL’s headquarters.

The shooting took place at a skyscraper that is home to the headquarters of both the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms, as well as other tenants.

The company confirmed one of its employees, Wesley LePatner, was among those killed.

“Words cannot express the devastation we feel,” the firm said in a statement. “Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond.”

A Yale graduate, LePatner was a real estate executive at Blackstone, according to the firm’s website, and spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs before joining the firm in 2014.

Surveillance video showed the man exiting a double-parked BMW just before 6:30 p.m. carrying an M4 rifle, then marching across a public plaza into the building. Then, he started firing, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, killing a police officer working a corporate security detail and then hitting a woman who tried to take cover as he sprayed the lobby with gunfire.

The man then made his way to the elevator bank and shot a guard at a security desk and shot another man in the lobby, the commissioner said.

“Our officer, he was slain in the entryway to the right as soon as he entered the building, the suspect entered the building,” Adams said in a TV interview. “He appeared to have first walked past the officer and then he turned to his right and saw him and discharged several rounds.”

The man took the elevator to the 33rd floor offices of the company that owned the building, Rudin Management, and shot and killed one person on that floor. The man then shot himself, the commissioner said. The building, 345 Park Avenue, also holds offices of the financial services firm KPMG.

The officer killed was Didarul Islam, 36, an immigrant from Bangladesh who had served as a police officer in New York City for 3 1/2 years, Tisch said at a news conference.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice,” Tisch said. “He died as he lived. A hero.”

Related Posts

Feds charge NYC mayor with selling his influence to foreign nationals. He says he won’t resign Philadelphia is the place to be! NFL Draft Experience Everything you need to know about the NFL Draft Experience
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

SUNrise

cj speaks… Grief

July 30, 2025

Share Tweet Email By cj I wasn’t sure what was going on with my emotions and my...

Sports

J-Roll Inducted into Philadelphia Phillies Wall of Fame

August 4, 2025

Share Tweet Email Former Philadelphia Phillies’ Jimmy Rollins gives his speech as he is inducted into the...

Fur Babies Rule!

Five unique nutritional needs of tiny but mighty pups

May 12, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT National Small Dog Day is a day dedicated to the small dogs of...

Travel

Top honeymoon destinations around the world

May 20, 2025

Share Tweet Email Family Features After all the planning and stress of a wedding, many newlyweds look...

Health

Four tips to help women tame family medication costs

August 4, 2025

Share Tweet Email Family Features If you’re the one tracking medications, scheduling appointments and making sure the...

Color Of Money

Make your job work for you

August 4, 2025

Share Tweet Email Family Features For some people, job dissatisfaction is the result of a crummy boss...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff