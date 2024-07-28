President Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Wednesday night, detailed why he dropped out of the race, and challenged Americans to decide what kind of country they want to have going forward.

ABOVE PHOTO: President Joe Biden pauses before he addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

By Denise Clay-Murray

After a week in which everyone from members of Congress to Hollywood royalty had called on him to step down from campaigning for re-election, President Joe Biden spoke to the nation about his future…and ours.

In a nationwide address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, Biden spoke about his decision, his accomplishments, and why now is the best time for him to walk away from a 50-year-career in public service.

This was his first appearance since recovering from a bout with COVID-19 and making the decision to drop out of the race on Sunday. He posted a letter to social media announcing his decision, followed by a post announcing he would endorse and campaign for his vice president, Kamala Harris, who is now the presumptive Democratic nominee.

While he believes that the work that he has done as president is worthy of a second term, Biden believes that Harris is better suited to carry on that work, he said.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more,” Biden said. “It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title.”

“There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life, there’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices,” Biden continued. “And that time and place is now.”

Surrounded by family including First Lady Jill Biden, the president outlined the accomplishments of his administration, which took office after four years of former President Donald Trump.

When he took the oath of office, Biden had the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, an economy impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the backdrop of a literal attack on democracy with the January 6 insurrection.

As he spoke, Biden outlined his accomplishments including taking on the drug companies to make prescription drugs more affordable, bringing manufacturing jobs back for American workers, and putting together a massive bi-partisan infrastructure program that has led to lots of construction in the Philadelphia area.

While the pandemic is largely under control and the economy is making its way back to solvency, democracy is still on shaky ground, Biden said.

“I’ve made it clear that I believe America is at an inflection point, one of those rare moments in history when the decisions we make now will determine the fate of our nation and the world for decades to come,” he said. “America is going to have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division.”

While he’s not running for reelection, Biden still has six months left to serve as President, and he plans to make the most of them, he said. From climate change to Supreme Court reform to gun violence to cancer, Biden intends to spend his remaining time as president doing the best he can for the American people, he said.

He also intends to continue showing his gratitude to a country that shows the world why it’s so special.

“It’s been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years,” Biden said. “Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the resolute desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States. But here I am.”

“I hope you have some idea how grateful I am to all of you.”