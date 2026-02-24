In Memorium: Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr. 1941-2026

TORONTO, CANADA -: Jesse Jackson in a black oxford shirt in Toronto, Canada at the Fairmount Royal Hotel on August 1, 2017. Photo: Shutterstock

There was ‘a bridge called Jesse Jackson’ across decades of civil rights advocacy

The Rev. Jesse Jackson greets youngsters in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 10, 1984, on Pennsylvanias democratic presidential primary election day. Jackson is one of the candidates. (AP Photo/George Widman)

CHICAGO — From the moment the Rev. Jesse Jackson stepped forward as torchbearer to what was then a largely Southern civil rights struggle — a movement with much unfinished business — he created a bridge.

From the South’s fight with Jim Crow to the North’s battle with systemic racial inequality, from the buttoned-up, conservative generation of King’s circle to the dashiki-wearing Black Power leaders and the activists of the hip-hop generation, Jackson forged a link between improbable dreams and political power.

“From Martin Luther King to Barack Obama, there’s a bridge called Jesse Jackson,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader’s assassination, died on Tuesday, his family said. He was 84.

In this photo rendered from video and provided by APTN, the Rev. Jesse Jackson reacts after hearing the news that Democratic Sen. Barack Obama has been elected president of the United States, becoming the first African-American elevated to the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2008, in Chicago. (AP Photo/APTN)

Jackson kept up his public advocacy for racial justice, economic and political inclusion, and civil and human rights for more than a half-century, even after a neurological disorder in his later years affected his ability to move and speak.

Weighing in on political events, supporting the families of Black Americans killed by police and participating in COVID-19 vaccination drives to battle hesitancy in Black communities, Jackson built on a career that included running for president, international diplomacy and influencing the lexicon of racial identity in America.

Presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., left, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson are seen at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Awards Breakfast in Chicago in this Jan. 15, 2007 photo. On Thursday, March 29, 2007, Jackson said that Obama had his support on Election Day. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Jackson clearly wasn’t the lion he had been toward the end, but his presence at racial justice protests and COVID-19 advocacy events, and his arrest outside the U.S. Capitol while calling on Congress to end the filibuster to protect voting rights displayed the bite left in his bark.

“We’ve always had a place for him,” said the Rev. William Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and one of many activists who have followed in his footsteps. Jackson urged them to “live life so that it’s not your alarm clock that awakes you in the morning, but a purpose. … A purpose will get you up when you want to stay down.”

Still relevant later in life

At George Floyd’s memorial service, Jackson’s plaintive call, “I can’t breathe!” pierced the collective silence in a Minneapolis cathedral. He cried out twice more as the minutes ticked by to symbolize how long Floyd had a police officer’s knee pressed on his neck.

It was not only Jackson’s powerful expression of his own grief over Floyd’s death, which sparked global protests against racial injustice. It was a reminder that his voice still carried the singular resonance that for decades made him an international figure for civil and human rights.

Jackson returned to rally demonstrators marching through downtown Minneapolis and stood with Floyd’s family when a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder in Floyd’s death. “Even if we win,” he told the marchers, “It’s relief, not victory.

They’re still killing our people. Stop the violence, save the children. Keep hope alive.”

“I think the fact that he came and then came back for the judge’s verdict, suffering with Parkinson’s, shows the determination that Jesse Jackson had all the way to the end,” Sharpton said about his longtime mentor. “He once said to me, years before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, ‘I’m not going to stop until I drop. I’m going to die on the battlefield.’”

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson got vaccinated and urged others to get the shot. He pointed out racial disparities in health care and partnered with the National Medical Association, which represents Black physicians and patients, on a public health campaign to improve testing and treatment data and to recruit more African Americans to the medical field.

“It’s America’s unfinished business — we’re free, but not equal,” Jackson told The Associated Press in a 2020 interview. “There’s a reality check that has been brought by the coronavirus, that exposes the weakness and the opportunity.”

Seeking the spotlight and redefining what was possible

Jackson had his share of critics both within and outside the Black community. Some considered him a grandstander, too eager to seek out the spotlight.

Jackson was widely known for his appearance in photographs taken moments after King was assassinated on the balcony of a Memphis hotel on April 4, 1968. For two days afterward, Jackson wore a turtleneck he said was soaked with the venerated civil rights leader’s blood, including at a King memorial service where he told the Chicago City Council: “I come here with a heavy heart because on my chest is the stain of blood from Dr. King’s head.”

Two decades later, Jackson made history with his runs for the White House. Until Barack Obama’s election in 2008, Jackson was the most successful Black candidate for the U.S. presidency, winning 13 primaries and caucuses for the Democratic nomination in 1988, four years after his first failed attempt.

“I was able to run for the presidency twice and redefine what was possible; it raised the lid for women and other people of color,” he told the AP in 2011. “Part of my job was to sow seeds of the possibilities.”

Jackson’s cultural impact extended to the American lexicon on race and identity. In 1988, he was among a group of leaders to assert that Black people wanted to be called “African Americans,” establishing an identity that honored the population’s origins as well as their citizenship.

As the founder and leader of Operation PUSH, which later evolved into the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, Jackson channeled cries for Black pride and self-determination into corporate boardrooms, pressuring executives to make America a more open and equitable society. His high-profile diplomatic victories included the release of American civilians abroad during conflicts.

Pushing for change at an early age

Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, to Helen Burns, an unmarried high school student, and Noah Louis Robinson, a married man who lived next door. Jackson was later adopted by Charles Henry Jackson, who married his mother.

Jackson played quarterback at Sterling High School in Greenville and accepted a football scholarship from the University of Illinois, but said he was told Black people couldn’t play quarterback. So, he transferred to North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, arriving just months after students there launched the sit-in movement to desegregate restaurants across the South. He became first-string quarterback, student body president, and an honor student in sociology and economics.

Jackson was soon leading demonstrations and traveled to Alabama to meet King during the march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. He was moving to Chicago to study theology, so King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference assigned him the task of launching Operation Breadbasket, a campaign to pressure companies to hire more Black workers.

He later called his time with King “a phenomenal four years of work,” learning how to agitate within the law for social change.

The constant campaigns often left the college sweetheart he married in 1963, Jacqueline Lavinia Brown, taking the lead in raising their five children: Santita Jackson, Yusef DuBois Jackson, Jacqueline Lavinia Jackson Jr., and two future congressmen, former Rep. Jesse L. Jackson Jr., and Rep. Jonathan Luther Jackson. A frequent houseguest was Santita’s friend Michelle Robinson, the future first lady.

Jackson, who was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1968 and earned his Master of Divinity in 2000, also acknowledged fathering a child, Ashley Jackson, with one of his employees at Rainbow/PUSH, Karen L. Stanford. He said he understood what it means to be born out of wedlock and was supporting her emotionally and financially.

Jesse Jackson (center) with members of the Student Government at North Carolina A&T, c. 1964

(Photo/ North Carolina A&T – Digital NC)

When the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and Jackson parted company in 1971, Jackson formed his own sweeping civil rights organization based in Chicago’s South Side, with a mission ranging from social services in communities of color to persuading corporate executives to hire more minorities. He formed the Rainbow Coalition after his first presidential run, then merged the political and social justice organizations into the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in 1996.

While Jackson was known for his powerful voice, his words sometimes got him in trouble. In 1984, he apologized for calling New York City “Hymietown,” a derogatory reference to the city’s large Jewish population, in what he said he believed were private comments to a reporter.

And in July 2008, he made headlines when a hot mike caught him complaining that Obama was “talking down to Black people.” Still, tears streamed down his face when he joined the immense crowd in Chicago’s Grant Park to celebrate Obama’s 2008 election victory.

“I wish for a moment that Dr. King or (assassinated civil rights leader) Medgar Evers … could’ve just been there for 30 seconds to see the fruits of their labor,” he told the AP years later. “I became overwhelmed. It was the joy and the journey.”

Children of the late Rev. Jesse Jackson honor his legacy as memorial services set for next week

Santita Jackson stands near a picture of her father, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, during a news conference outside the family home Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO — From jokes about his well-known stubbornness to tears grieving the loss of a parent, the adult children of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. gave an emotional tribute Wednesday honoring the legacy of the late civil rights icon, a day after his death.

Jackson died Tuesday at his home in Chicago after battling a rare neurological disorder that affected his ability to move and speak. Standing on the steps outside his longtime Chicago home, five of his children, including U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson, remembered him not only for his decades-long work in civil rights but also for his role as spiritual leader and father.

“Our father is a man who dedicated his life to public service to gain, protect and defend civil rights and human rights to make our nation better, to make the world more just, our people better neighbors with each other,” said his youngest son, Yusef Jackson, fighting back tears at times.

Memorial services were set for next week, with two days of him lying in repose at the Chicago headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization he founded. A public memorial dubbed “The People’s Celebration” was planned for Feb. 27 at the House of Hope, a South Side church with a 10,000-person arena. Homegoing services were set for the following day at Rainbow PUSH, according to the organization.

Jackson rose to prominence six decades ago as a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., joining the voting rights march King led from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. King later dispatched Jackson to Chicago to launch Operation Breadbasket, a Southern Christian Leadership Conference effort to pressure companies to hire Black workers.

Jackson was with King on April 4, 1968, when the civil rights leader was killed.

Remembrances have poured in worldwide for Jackson, including flowers left outside the home where large portraits of a smiling Jackson had been placed. But his children said he was a family man first.

Our father took fatherhood very seriously,” his eldest child, Santita Jackson, said. “It was his charge to keep.”

His children’s reflections were poetic in the style of the late civil rights icon — filled with prayer, tears and a few chuckles, including about disagreements that occur when growing up in a large, lively family.

His eldest son, Jesse Jackson Jr., a former congressman, said his father’s funeral services would welcome all, “Democrat, Republican, liberal and conservative, right wing, left wing — because his life is broad enough to cover the full spectrum of what it means to be an American.”

The family asked only that those attending be respectful.

“If his life becomes a turning point in our national political discourse, amen,” he said. “His last breath is not his last breath.”

Some reflections, recollections and statements on Jackson’s life and legacy

Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus

“Rev. Jackson (seated at center) is joined by PLBC members (from l to r); Reps. Napoleon Nelson, Darisha Parker, Roni Green, Greg Scott and Regina Young during his Oct. 24, 2024 visit to the State Capital.

(Photos/ PLBC)

A giant has transitioned, but his legacy will never leave us. Rev. Jackson taught us that faith without action is incomplete, that justice is worth the fight, and that ordinary people can create extraordinary change.

“Because of his courage, generations have more room to dream, lead, and demand dignity. May we honor him by continuing his life’s work, lifting our communities, speaking truth, and never letting hope go silent.”

Former President Joe Biden

“Throughout our decades of friendship and partnership, I’ve known Reverend Jackson as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people. Determined and tenacious. Unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our Nation.

“I’ve seen how Reverend Jackson has helped lead our Nation forward through tumult and triumph. He’s done it with optimism, and a relentless insistence on what is right and just. Whether through impassioned words on the campaign trail, or moments of quiet courage, Reverend Jackson influenced generations of Americans, and countless elected leaders, including Presidents.

“Reverend Jackson believed in his bones the promise of America: that we are all created equal in the image of God and deserve to be treated equally throughout our lives. While we’ve never fully lived up to that promise, he dedicated his life to ensuring we never fully walked away from it either.

“Jill and I are grateful to Reverend Jackson for his lifetime of dedicated service and inspirational leadership. We extend our love to the entire Jackson family, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and all those who counted Reverend Jackson as a mentor, friend, and hero.”

Statement from The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change

FILE – Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., right, and his aide Rev. Jesse Jackson are seen in Chicago, Aug. 19, 1966. (AP Photo/Larry Stoddard, File)

“The King Center joins the nation and the world in remembering Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., a towering figure in the struggle for racial and economic justice, equality, and human dignity.

“Rev. Jackson offered his voice, his courage, and his unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom. Throughout six decades, his founding and leadership of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and two historic candidacies for President of the United States, Rev. Jackson was a powerful champion for civil and human rights and for economic parity.

“Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center, shared, “Rev. Jackson opened doors so Black people and other excluded communities could step into opportunity and dignity. With Rainbow PUSH Coalition, he cast a bold vision of an inclusive society — uniting people across race, class, and faith to build power together and expand the table of economic opportunity.”

Mrs. Coretta Scott King right, her son, Dexter Scott King center, and Jesse Jackson share a horse-drawn wagon in Atlanta Monday, Jan. 16, 1989 in the parade, in honor of her husband, slain civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Neil Brake)

“A skilled nonviolent negotiator and advocate, Rev. Jackson spoke out against apartheid in South Africa and worked with Randall Robinson to organize an apartheid divestment campaign. In a 1985 speech at Harvard University, he called on the university to divest from South Africa. In that speech, he said, “Apartheid is unethical, theologically. Apartheid is unhealthy psychologically. Apartheid is a threat to the human race. Apartheid is a lie. We must destroy racism before racism destroys us, our character and our moral authority.”

“In 1993, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, Founder of The King Center, presented Rev. Jackson with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize, the Center’s highest award for his myriad of nonviolent work for the eradication of what Dr. King’s called the “inseparable twins” of economic and racial injustice.

“While introducing him at the 1989 MLK Day Ecumenical Service, Mrs. King said about Rev. Jackson, “He is the leader for the homeless. He is the leader for the locked out. He is the leader for those who have no hope.”

“In the early 1960s, Rev. Jackson became active in the civil rights movement in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he was attending North Carolina A & T College. He joined the local Congress of Racial Equality and participated in sit-ins and demonstrations.

“This began an over half century commitment to the cause of humanity that included organizing students to respond to Dr. King’s call for supporters of the voting rights campaign in Selma; working on the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) staff; and serving as the Chicago coordinator, then national leader, of the King-led SCLC’s economic development and empowerment program, Operation Breadbasket.

“As we reflect on Rev. Jackson’s extraordinary life, The King Center honors his indelible contributions to humanity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his colleagues, and the countless individuals whose lives were transformed by his ministry and activism. May his memory inspire future generations to continue the work of building a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world. His voice may be stilled, but his legacy will still resonate in the ongoing struggle for freedom.”

Statement from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference

“Today, we mourn the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson (1941–2026), a towering figure in the civil rights movement whose work was deeply intertwined with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). A trusted ally and protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson played a key role in SCLC’s fight for racial justice and economic equality, helping lead efforts like Operation Breadbasket and inspiring generations to carry forward the dream of freedom and dignity for all. His lifelong commitment to justice, community empowerment, and human rights leaves a lasting legacy that continues to shape the struggle for equality.”

Here are the tributes to the Rev. Jesse Jackson from leaders and activists

FILE – U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and NAACP President Derrick Johnson march across the Edmund Pettus bridge during the 60th anniversary of the march to ensure that African Americans could exercise their constitutional right to vote, March 9, 2025, in Selma, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Eulogies are pouring in after the death of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, who led the U.S. Civil Rights Movement for decades. The protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate was 84.

The Rev. Bernice King

“He was a gifted negotiator and a courageous bridge‑builder, serving humanity by bringing calm into tense rooms and creating pathways where none existed.

“My family shares a long and meaningful history with him, rooted in a shared commitment to justice and love. As we grieve, we give thanks for a life that pushed hope into weary places.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton, left, talks to Rev. Jesse Jackson during the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“Today, I lost the man who first called me into purpose when I was just twelve years old. And our nation lost one of its greatest moral voices. The Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson was not simply a civil rights leader; he was a movement unto himself. He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice. One of the greatest honors of my life was learning at his side. He reminded me that faith without action is just noise. He taught me that protest must have purpose, that faith must have feet, and that justice is not seasonal, it is daily work.”

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

“Reverend Jackson helped lead some of the most significant movements for change in human history. … Reverend Jackson also created opportunities for generations of African Americans and inspired countless more, including us. Michelle got her first glimpse of political organizing at the Jacksons’ kitchen table when she was a teenager. And in his two historic runs for president, he laid the foundation for my own campaign to the highest office in the land.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, president and CEO of the Rainbow/PUSH (People United to Serve/Save Humanity) Coalition, speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1997, in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)

President Donald Trump

“I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts.’ He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people! … Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him.”

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton

“We were friends for almost fifty years since we met in 1977 at the 20th anniversary of the integration of Little Rock Central High. … Reverend Jackson championed human dignity and helped create opportunities for countless people to live better lives. Throughout it all, he kept marching to the music of his conscience, his convictions, and his causes.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

“The Reverend Jackson lent his powerful voice to the U.N. to work against racism, against apartheid, and for human rights, including taking part in a number of events here at U.N. headquarters.” — in a statement from U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

President Jimmy Carter speaks with the Rev. Jesse Jackson at the White House in Washington, April 4, 1979. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File)

Bobby Rush, former Illinois congressman and former Black Panther

“The Reverend taught me so many things through the enormity of his leadership, his passion, and his endless sacrifices for ‘the least of these.’ … He taught everybody that we are SOMEBODY, and his spirit will endure forever.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder

“As our nation faces the greatest attack on the right to vote since the Jim Crow era, Reverend Jackson’s life and work remind us that progress does not happen by accident — it requires citizens willing to organize and fight for it.”

National Civil Rights Museum

Rev. Jesse Jackson, second from right, and Rev. William Barber II, second from left, stand in front of Hart Senate Office building in in Washington, blocking the street, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

“He was a frequent presence during our April 4th commemorations of Dr. King’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel, not as a guest, but as a witness to history and a steward of King’s unfinished work. His words, presence, and leadership during those solemn remembrances reminded us all of the price of freedom and the urgency of our continued struggle.” — The National Civil Rights Museum is located on the site of the former motel where King was assassinated

NAACP

“Reverend Jesse Jackson was not only a civil rights icon—he was family to the NAACP. His work advanced Black America at every turn. He challenged this nation to live up to its highest ideals, and he reminded our movement that hope is both a strategy and a responsibility. His historic run for president inspired millions and brought race to the forefront of American politics.” — NAACP Chairman Leon W. Russell, Vice Chair Karen Boykin Towns and President & CEO Derrick Johnson

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and American civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson smile and shake hands after their morning meeting in Cairo, Oct. 2, 1979. Meeting at the Egyptian leader’s Nile-side home, Sadat gave Jackson a special message to carry to PLO chief Yasser Arafat. (AP Photo/Bill Foley)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

“His campaigns for an end to apartheid included disinvestment from the apartheid economy and challenging the support the regime enjoyed in certain circles and institutions internationally.

“We are deeply indebted to the energy, principled clarity and personal risk with which he supported our struggle and campaigned for freedom and equality in other parts of the world.”

Marc H. Morial

“Of the generation that took up the mantle directly from Dr. King, Jesse Jackson stood among the last standard-bearers. … He created what he often called ‘productive tension,’ forcing the nation to confront its conscience and act.” — Morial is the National Urban League president and CEO

The Rev. Jesse Jackson addresses a group of United Mine Workers of America supporters Monday, Sept. 21, 1998, in Pikeville, Ky. Jackson is touring the area to promote a rally to be held in Nelsonville, Ohio, Sunday Sept. 27 to bring attention to poverty in Appalachia. (AP Photo/Rhonda Simpson)

Kelley Robinson

“His historic presidential campaigns paved the way for generations of Black leaders to imagine ourselves in rooms we were once told were closed to us. Reverend Jackson also stood up when it mattered; when it wasn’t easy and when it wasn’t popular. His support for marriage equality and for LGBTQ+ people affirmed a simple, powerful truth: our liberation is bound together.” — Robinson is president of the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ+ rights organization

Congressional Black Caucus

“Through his historic presidential campaigns and decades of organizing, Rev. Jackson helped break open doors for Black political power in this nation, expanding the electorate, building multiracial coalitions, and paving the way for a new generation of Black elected leaders. … Among his many accomplishments – and across decades of service to our community and our nation as an activist, religious leader, and political trailblazer – Rev. Jackson will be remembered most for his unparalleled courage and moral clarity that will stand the test of time.” — Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette D. Clarke and members of the Congressional Black Caucus