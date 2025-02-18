NFL- Super Bowl LIX pop-up shops showcase fashion for Philadelphia Eagles fans and highlight Black designers in New Orleans

Origins: An NFL Collection – Retail Pop-up for Super Bowl LIX

Photo credit: Shara Talia Taylor

By Shara Talia Taylor

A variety of fashion flowed through the streets, from South Philadelphia to Center City, where Philadelphia Eagles fans continued to honor their Super Bowl champions with a victory parade on Friday, and some of those special tee-shirts, jackets and hats they may have been bought in New Orleans.

Thanks to the NFL, Philadelphia fans could purchase specialized Eagles and NFL-inspired merchandise while attending the Super Bowl in New Orleans at two special pop-up store events ahead of the big game. The NFL collaborated with experts to create The Abercrombie House, where fans could buy Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gear, and with three New Orleans designers — including two Black-owned businesses — to host Origins: An NFL Collection – Retail Pop-Up, showcasing sports fashion with a local flare.

Jerin “Jerk” Beasley, visual artist, painter and creator of Jerk Art shares details of his art.

Photo credit: Shara Talia Taylor

“Origins is our grassroots program where we connect with local artists and designers in our Super Bowl host cities to create Super Bowl Merchandise,” said Liana Bailey, NFL communications manager.

The first program was launched at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles in 2021, and has continued each year up to Super Bowl LIX. Bailey said it was started as a way to engage with fans.

“We’ve seen that fans crave expressing their fandom in ways through fashion,” she said. “We wanted to create something that brought them closer to not only the fashion landscape, but also to the cities that host our Super Bowls.”

The NFL partnered with Statement Goods, Jerk Art and Sneaker Politics — three local New Orleans brands — to provide limited-edition Super Bowl LIX merchandise showcasing the culture of the city at the Origins pop-up. The pop-up was open for one day only at 226 Decatur Street in New Orleans on February 6.

“We really just drew inspiration back from the city,” said Andrew Kowrner, Sneaker Politics brand president about their designs at the pop-up. “The city has been so resilient, so it’s ‘How do we create product that is representative of that?’”

He said Sneaker Politics was offering sweatshirts and tee-shirts in colors of washed green and faded black and weathered textures that reflected the houses and architecture of the city. Others also drew inspiration from the city of New Orleans in their work.

“What you see here is a wonderful, beautiful piece I did that’s based around the Mardi Gras Indians,” Jerin “Jerk” Beasley said about the colorful canvas behind him, showing a New Orleans street with a football goal post and the NFL logo in the middle of red/orange feathers at the bottom.

Beasley, the artist behind Jerk Art, said the NFL reached out to him six months prior to the Super Bowl, and he was super excited to collaborate.

“What I came up with was an original painting that I did, that you see behind me, and I kind of converted it over to prints and merch so everyone can have wearable art,” he said.

Alysia Fields and Toni Point

Designers of Statement Goods and co-owners of The Collective Shop in New Orleans

Photo credit: Shara Talia Taylor

Beasley is a native of New Orleans, a visual artist who is listed on BLK Oceans as a “Black artist to know.” He has a studio where he creates art to tell the story of his life using the culture of New Orleans. He sold hoodies and tee-shirts starting at $85 and prints starting at $125 at the Origins pop-up shop.

The brand, Statement Goods, was founded by Toni Point and Alysia Fields, friends who met while attending design school at Mississippi State University. The two started their brand in 2014, originally featuring a line of greeting cards, including humorous Christmas cards, but expanded and ventured into fashion as the pandemic hit. They opened up a store about four years ago, the Collective Shop, at 3512 Magazine St. in New Orleans, where they sell the brand Statement Goods. The store has been featured on TheHub, as one of six Black-owned home décor stores.

Statement Goods aims to create fun, modern and graphic art accessible to all. Point and Fields created a special collection for Super Bowl LIX including shirts, pants and wall arts. The price ranges from $25 for pants and $85 as the highest price for a shirt.

“We felt like we were in a very unique position to be in,” they said. “We understood the enormity of the opportunity immediately and felt like we had to bring a different design perspective to the collection we put together. We wanted the collection to feel like it was unisex and that there were several different product options available for both men and women.”

The effort to pour back into the New Orleans community was needed. According to local businesses, New Orleans suffered losses following the tragedy and terrorist attack on January1. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reported:

“In response to the request from Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that small businesses and private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in Louisiana may now apply for federal disaster loans to offset economic losses caused by the mass casualty incident that occurred in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Jan. 1.”

Fans interested in a different fashion style had a chance to visit The Abercrombie House.

“On Thursday, the Origins pop-up, it’s very unique,” Bailey said. “Abercrombie is an existing licensee. We work with them to create merch all throughout the year and we thought it would be a really cool to do a pop-up.”

The event, held for one day on Feb. 8 at The Chicory at 611 Fulton Street, was the first time Abercrombie collaborated with the NFL for a Super Bowl pop-up shop experience. Apparel for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints, was available for purchase including tee-shirts, sweatshirts, and jackets. There were also items from the Abercrombie spring collection including denim and outerwear. A custom embroidery station allowed fans, including myself, to monetize gear.

“We can bring fans in and they can shop, they can listen to music, (and) they can get exposure to our players,” Bailey said.

In addition, to the shopping experience, there was a meet-and-greet opportunity with NFL players including Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at The Abercrombie House.

“I think people are excited and a little surprised that Abercrombie is here and has such an incredible partnership with the NFL and we are very much in the sphere of fashion, sports and culture,” said Carey Collins-Krug, chief marketing officer for Abercrombie and Fitch Co.

No matter the choice, customized in the Big Easy or purchased in the city of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia Eagles fans were dressed, fashionable and ready at the parade to show support for their Super Bowl LIX Champions.