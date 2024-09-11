The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation kicks off its 53rd Annual Legislative Conference with a call to strengthen democracy and protect essential liberties

WASHINGTON – Ahead of a critical presidential election year, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s (CBCF) 53rd Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) opened with a call to not only celebrate the richness and vibrancy of Black cultural heritage, but also fortify our democracy and safeguard fundamental freedoms.

Against a backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down affirmative action programs, and DEI initiatives stalling across corporate America, this year’s Annual Legislative Conference — and its theme,“From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices” — takes on even greater significance, with a full agenda that includes a National Town Hall that focuses this year on equal economic opportunity, and a diverse range of panels that are geared towards securing and sustaining progress for Black Americans.

“We are excited about the moment we are in as we kick off the 53rd Annual Legislative Conference,” Nicole Austin-Hillery, president and CEO of CBCF, said. “Just a few weeks ago, we witnessed history happening in this country when we saw the first African-American woman get the nomination for one of the major party tickets to be president of the United States. We are carrying on with our mission to empower the global Black community, and we know that empowering the global Black community means creating opportunities, creating space, and ensuring equity for all.”

“The CBCF board takes seriously our mission to uplift, empower and advance the Black community,” Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-Ala.), board chair, CBCF, said. “The Annual Legislative Conference is more than just a conference; it is a catalyst for change. In less than two months, we will have the opportunity to enter into a new chapter in America’s history by electing the first Black woman president of the United States.”

Amazon returns as sponsor for #ALC53 to support the Washington, DC, convening and its signature events, reaffirming the company’s commitment to advancing opportunities for all Americans – and continued in that tradition by donating $30,000 to CBCF on the press conference stage.

“Amazon is proud to support the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation in its important work to ensure progress and equity for our communities,” Tonya Hallett, global vice president, People, Experiences and Technology, Amazon, said. “This year’s Annual Legislative Conference is one of the many examples of our commitment to amplify Black voices and help pave a way for future generations to thrive.”

This year, ALC honorary co-chairs, Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) and Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.), are leading an agenda that takes in a broad array of topics of importance to Black America and the global Black community, including equality in healthcare, securing representation and voting rights, and closing the wealth gap, among much more.

“Standing here as co-chair of this incredible event, I am filled with excitement for the transformative experiences that await every single one of us this week,” McBath said. “Our theme is “From Vision to Victory,” and it perfectly encapsulates our ongoing journey towards progress.”

“The Annual Legislative Conference is more than just a series of events,” Carter said. “It’s a balance of strategizing for the future, addressing challenges and celebrating our future and our culture. We come together to prepare for what lies ahead, draw inspiration from our successes and honor the rich tapestry of our heritage… We stand firm on the shoulders of those who stood before us to make sure that the issues that impact our communities are left behind, but are in fact dealt with, addressed, brought to the forefront and conquered.”

The CBCF ALC opening press conference was the first in a number of signature events that make up conference programming, which includes the National Town Hall at 9.00am ET tomorrow morning. This year’s Town Hall focuses on closing the wealth gap and addressing income disparities between Black and white American families. The event will also be streamed on CBCF’s YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/user/CBCFINC.