Image

7:40 AM / Monday December 16, 2024

15 Dec 2024

TikTok asks federal appeals court to bar enforcement of potential ban until Supreme Court review

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 15, 2024 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

FILE – Devotees of TikTok gather at the Capitol in Washington, as the House passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app if its China-based owner doesn’t sell, on March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By Haleluya Hadero

ASSOCIATED PRESS

TikTok asked a federal appeals court on Monday to bar the Biden administration from enforcing a law that could lead to a ban on the popular platform until the Supreme Court reviews its challenge to the statute.

The legal filing was made after a panel of three judges on the same court sided with the government last week and ruled that the law, which requires TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance to divest its stakes in the social media company or face a ban, was constitutional.

If the law is not overturned, both TikTok and its parent ByteDance, which is also a plaintiff in the case, have claimed that the popular app will shut down by Jan. 19, 2025. TikTok has more than 170 million American users who would be affected, the companies have said.

In their legal filing on Monday, attorneys for the two companies wrote that even if a shutdown lasted one month, it would cause TikTok to lose about a third of its daily users in the U.S.

The company would also lose 29% of its total “targeted global” advertising revenue for next year as well as talent since current and prospective employees would look elsewhere for jobs, they wrote.

“Before that happens, the Supreme Court should have an opportunity, as the only court with appellate jurisdiction over this action, to decide whether to review this exceptionally important case,” the filing said.

It’s not clear if the Supreme Court will take up the case. But some legal experts have said the justices are likely to weigh in on the case since it raises novel issues about social media platforms and how far the government could go in its stated aims of protecting national security.

President-elect Donald Trump, who tried to ban TikTok the last time he was in the White House, has said he is now against such action.

In their legal filing, the two companies pointed to the political realities, saying that an injunction would provide a “modest delay” that would give “the incoming Administration time to determine its position — which could moot both the impending harms and the need for Supreme Court review.”

Related Posts

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores starting Sunday, threatens shutdowns Teens love the video app TikTok. Do they love it too much? Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Week In Review

One Tech Tip: How to protect your communications through encryption

December 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email An attendee at the Microsoft Ignite conference records an address on Nov. 19, 2024,...

Suburban News

Millions will see rise in health insurance premiums if federal subsidies expire

December 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email The Trump administration is unlikely to extend aid that has cut the cost of...

Commentary

Hanging In The Hall: Philadelphia’s overpriced Geo Metro

December 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email Or, why you shouldn’t go into a car dealership with Councilmember Mark Squilla. By...

Philly NAACP

NEWLY ELECTED PHILA. BRANCH NAACP

November 16, 2024

Share Tweet Email Share Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia...

Travel

Six reasons to visit Puerto Rico this holiday season

December 7, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Did you know Puerto Rico celebrates one of the longest holiday seasons in...

SUNrise

cj speaks…Year-end thoughts and new beginnings

December 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email By cj: 2024 has been a year of so many ups, downs, and all-around...

tierney

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff