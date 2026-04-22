Yusef Jackson appointed to succeed his father as president of the National Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Inc.

The National Rainbow PUSH Coalition has issued the following special leadership statement:

“Today, I am honored to share that I have been appointed President and CEO of the National Rainbow PUSH Coalition and its related entities, following the unanimous approval of our Boards of Directors. I am deeply grateful for their confidence — and for my father’s enduring faith and trust in me.

“For the past two years, I served as Chief Operating Officer, working alongside my father, our leadership team, and many of you to advance Rainbow PUSH’s founding mission: to protect, gain, and defend the civil and human rights of disenfranchised Americans. That mission is not behind us — it is right in front of us.

“We are living at a critical inflection point in our nation. Racism and hate are rising. Fear is being weaponized. Hard-fought civil and human rights — won over generations — are being intentionally challenged and rolled back.

“This is not a time for reflection alone. This is a time to act.

Economic injustice continues to widen the gap between those with opportunity and those shut out. The fight for civil rights has always been inseparable from economic justice — and if we are serious about building a more just society, we must deliver on both.

“My father’s voice helped shape a movement and transform a nation. Now, we must build a bridge from that legacy to this moment — moving from words to action by rebuilding our base, reenergizing the Rainbow Coalition, and bringing more people into this work.

“We have the blueprint. We know what works. Now, we must act — with urgency, discipline, and faith. These are difficult days, but they call us to moral courage: to stand together, push back against division, and not only defend progress, but expand it –so opportunity, dignity, and justice are real for all.

“We cannot do this without you. We need your voice, your engagement, your partnership—now more than ever.

“In the coming week, you will receive more information about our Annual Convention (June 10–13) in Chicago. There, we will lay out our vision for the future, recommit to our mission, and reflect on America’s 250th birthday — and the promises we have yet to fulfill. I look forward to seeing you there.

“With faith, determination, and gratitude — Keep Hope Alive.”

Yusef D. Jackson, President & CEO

Rainbow PUSH Coalition

https://www.rainbowpush.org/