2:01 PM / Thursday May 2, 2024

2 May 2024

ESSENCE Festival of Culture celebrates 30 years

May 2, 2024

By Kharisma McIlwaine 

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola is happening on July 4th-7th in New Orleans. Let the countdown to the festival’s birthday celebration of 30 years of “loving us” begin!

A group of venetian, mardi gras mask or disguise on a dark background

In honor of 30 years of dedication to Black culture and community, and to help maintain the rich history and heritage of the city of New Orleans, Essence will donate $30,000 to the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund Grant Program.

Kicking off the performance line up of dynamic artists set to take the stage at Caesar’s Superdome are New Orleans’ own Birdman and Friends who will also be celebrating 30 years of Cash Money Millionaires.

Stay tuned for more information on who will be joining the festival and additional announcements throughout the month for what the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture has in store! 

