BPT

Triple Berry Oat Smoothie

For a delicious and easy new addition to your breakfast routine, try the Triple Berry Oat Smoothie. Not only does this make for a great add-on to breakfast, it’s also a fun way to enjoy your daily fruits. With blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and bananas, this smoothie is fruity goodness.

Oatmeal Pancakes

You’ve just met your new favorite pancake! These wholesome, fluffy Oatmeal Pancakes are an easily customizable and delicious morning option. Whether you add blueberries, bananas, apples, chocolate or your favorite mix-in, this recipe invites everyone to enjoy pancakes their way.

Key Lime Bars with Oatmeal Crust

You don’t have to live near the beach to enjoy these bright and citrusy flavors! The Key Lime Bars with Oatmeal crust are full of bright flavors, chewy oats and crunchy nuts that are sure to be a hit for entertaining at your spring and summer gatherings.

Whole Grain Banana Muffins

These banana muffins are a tasty treat you can enjoy at any time of day, pair with your breakfast in the morning or grab as a snack during the day. Elevate your muffins by serving warm for a simply delicious, melt-in-your-mouth result.

Meatloaf Sliders (above photo)

Take a classic, cozy weeknight dinner into the warmer months with Carla Hall’s very own Meatloaf Sliders, featuring her secret ingredient – oats! This juicy and tender dish is sure to become a favorite that your family and friends will be asking for on all occasions.

Meatloaf Sliders:

Ingredients

1/4 cup Quaker® Oats, finely ground

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup milk

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. ground cayenne

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

2.5 lbs. coarsely ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 rib celery

1 medium carrot

1 tbs. fresh thyme, chopped or 1/2 tsp. dried

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped or 1/2 tsp. dried

1 Tbs. Worcestershire sauce

potato rolls

Fresh pesto topping

Fresh refrigerated pesto

1 cup frozen Ppas

Spring greens

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine egg, oats, milk, cumin, cayenne, salt and pepper. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Process garlic, onion, celery and carrot in a food processor until finely chopped.

Add ground beef and finely chopped vegetables to oat mixture. Add herbs to bowl. Gently toss until combined. Be careful to not over mix. Flatten mixture onto a 9”x13” parchment covered sheet pan.

Process pesto toppings in food processor until mixed.

Place the meatloaf in the oven and bake for 7-10 minutes.

Bake until the internal temperature of the meatloaf is 155 degrees or until the juices run clear.

Allow the meatloaf to cool slightly. Without pulling the rolls apart, separate tops from bottoms.

Place the bottoms on to create the sandwich, then cut.

Place pesto and spring greens on top of each meatloaf patty.