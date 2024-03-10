Image

8:09 AM / Sunday March 10, 2024

10 Mar 2024

Honoring Our Women Veterans license plate honors servicemembers, benefits Veterans’ Trust Fund

March 10, 2024

There are approximately 64,000 women veterans in Pennsylvania.

Annville, PA – As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds drivers that purchasing an Honoring Our Women Veterans License Plate both recognizes the importance of women who served and supports programs assisting the nearly 64,000 women veterans in Pennsylvania.

Each plate costs $40, with $15 going directly to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF).

The VTF regularly issues grants to statewide charitable organizations assisting veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. The grants are used to aid veterans in need of shelter, essential goods and other services.

“Women veterans have played key roles in our nation’s military history since the Revolutionary War and they have earned every recognition for their service and sacrifices,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Everyone who purchases one of these plates is sending an important message that Pennsylvania appreciates everything women veterans have done in defense of our nation.”

“PennDOT takes pride in acknowledging the accomplishments of women veterans through the offering of this special license plate,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “This plate, which is displayed on vehicles traveling throughout the commonwealth and beyond, serves as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made by women veterans in preserving our freedom.”

The Honoring Our Women Veterans license plate is available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. Plates for motorcycles are also available for $41 each, with $15 from each plate also going to the VTF.

There are a variety of programs designed to help fund the VTF in support of Pennsylvania’s more than 700,000 veterans. To learn more about how to purchase these plates and support the VTF, visit: www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.

