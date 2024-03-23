Image

3:02 PM / Saturday March 23, 2024

23 Mar 2024

Kelvin A. Jeremiah commends outgoing HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge for her commitment to affordable and fair housing in Philadelphia

March 23, 2024

ABOVE PHOTO: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge (second from right) and White House Domestic Adviser Susan Rice (third from right) came to Philly on October 26, 2022 to tour several PHA sites and to meet residents impacted by the community transformations. Asia Coney, a resident leader, community activist and PHA Commissioner is second from left.
PHOTO: PHA

Philadelphia Housing Authority president & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah recently expressed his deep gratitude for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge’s deep compassion, and wide-ranging contributions to Philadelphia.

Fudge, the 18th HUD Secretary, announced her retirement earlier this month.

Fudge made a number of trips to Philadelphia during her tenure, including a visit in 2021 to attend the completion ceremony for the North Central Choice Neighborhood Initiative and a tour of PHA’s Workforce Development Center at Vaux Community Building in Sharswood.

“Secretary Fudge understands that high-quality, affordable and secure housing impacts mental and physical health, and provides access to well-paying jobs and vital community networks that attract essential resources and opportunities,” Jeremiah said. “As she transitions to a new chapter in her life, we want to take a moment to acknowledge her and thank her for believing in, and investing in, Philadelphia.”

In her visit to Philadelphia in November 2021, Fudge toured North Central Five, one of the transformative developments built as part as PHA’s and the City of Philadelphia’s $30 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant from HUD.

“People who are now going to be living in these fine, fine homes grew up behind the starting line of life, never believing, never thinking that we would catch up, never believing that our children would have a real shot at having an opportunity to succeed, never believing that any of this would ever be ours,” Secretary Fudge told residents and dignitaries during that visit. “So, I thank all of those who made it happen because I know what it means. . . I know what it means to go to a place where people love you just for you, where nobody judges you. They just accept who you are. That is what these kinds of homes do for people every day.”

Jeremiah noted that PHA received its third Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant under Fudge — a $50 million grant that will help PHA transform the Bartram Village/Kingsessing neighborhoods, in consultation with residents and community leaders.

“Secretary Fudge, on behalf of our PHA Board of Commissioners, our residents, and our staff, we wish you all the best in your retirement,” Jeremiah said. “You and your exceptional team at HUD have provided our city with the funds to reimagine affordable housing and reinvigorate historically disadvantaged neighborhoods. Your longstanding commitment to equal opportunity, fair-housing and homeownership has changed many lives and revitalized many neighborhoods. God speed.”

Philadelphia Housing Authority makes Philadelphia a city of choice HUD Secretary Fudge joins PHA and the City of Philadelphia to celebrate completion of New Norris Homes and North Central Choice Implementation Plan 2016: A Very Fulfilling Year for PHA
March 24, 2024

March 17, 2024

March 17, 2024

Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide

Commentary: Marcia Fudge is one in a short line of Black women cabinet leaders

March 23, 2024

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: President Joe Biden takes a photograph with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia...

Combatting loneliness in older adults

March 17, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES The bonds found in friendships and other relationships are an important factor in...

So, You want to build a retaining wall: 6 things to know before you start

March 3, 2024

Tweet Email BPT When you want to enhance your outdoor living space, consider building with retaining wall...

Dog grooming advice to keep pets clean and healthy

March 2, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURESRegular grooming can keep your dog looking and smelling his or her best, but...

'Soaring' over hills or 'playing' with puppies, study finds seniors enjoy virtual reality

February 23, 2024

Tweet Email By Terry Spencerassociated press POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Retired Army Col. Farrell Patrick taught computer...

