1:09 PM / Sunday April 14, 2024

Kenyatta bill to convey New Freedom Theatre back to organization clears PA House

April 14, 2024

HARRISBURG – After more than 30 years under state conservatorship the New Freedom Theatre is a step closer to being returned to the care of its parent organization thanks to legislation authored by State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D- 181st Dist.) and passed by the PA House today.

Kenyatta’s bill (H.B. 1518) would authorize the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to grant and convey the tract of land that contains the iconic New Freedom Theatre in North Philadelphia to New Freedom Theatre Inc. for $1.

According to Kenyatta, the theater that started in a North Philadelphia storefront with the support of the Black People’s Unity Movement in the mid-1960s has worked to chronicle African American History in the performing arts with playwrights and artists including James Baldwin, Denzel Washington, August Wilson, Sonia Sanchez, Grover Washington, Jr. and Glynn Turman. It also has provided professional theatrical training to tens of thousands of students over the years.

“The New Freedom Theatre is a cultural treasure in the 181st District and the city of Philadelphia. Its deep history and future potential give us hope,” Kenyatta said. “As the theater continues to stand strong in its status as a bastion of Black culture in Philadelphia, its site has preservation needs that come with any structure built in the 1800s. The organization is working to preserve the site’s history so that it can continue to serve its community, and I am delighted to support them in their efforts to preserve it for generations to come by returning every part of it to their care.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

