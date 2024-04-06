Obituary: Remembering Rev. Robert “Bobby” Collier, Jr.

On May 9, 1970, a bouncing baby boy came into this world to bring joy to his parents, Rev. Dr. Robert Collier Sr. and Rev. Dr. Maxcine Selby Collier. Affectionately known as “Bobby,” he was the elder of two children that his parents were blessed with from the Lord.

He enjoyed a close relationship with his only sibling and brother, Damond. At a young age Bobby was the one that decided that his brother needed a nickname and lovingly started calling him “Mutt.”

Bobby was very precocious and learned to read before he was three years old. He was educated in the Abington School District, graduating from Abington High School in 1988. He further matriculated at Manor Junior College, Montgomery County Community College, and Millersville University.

He loved music and had memorized all of the songs that he heard the various choirs sing at Zion Baptist Church in Philadelphia by the time that he was five-years-old. He joined the Children’s Choir at that age, as well. Later he sang with the Youth Choir at Zion. When he reached adulthood, he enjoyed singing with various choirs at Zion, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church and Galilee Baptist Church, as well as other choirs all over Pennsylvania. With two of his friends, Harvey Holloway Jr. and William ‘Billy” Downes, he sang in a trio known as Grace, Mercy and Peace. Bobby was an anointed, gifted singer and was called upon frequently to sing at weddings, funerals and various other events.

When he was five-years-old, Bobby heard Rev. Dr. Leon Sullivan preach a stirring sermon. When the invitation to church membership was extended, he raced out of the balcony where he happened to be sitting with his parents and younger brother and ran to the altar in the main sanctuary to join without any coaxing. He continued being an active member of Zion when the much-revered Rev. Dr. Gus Roman was called to serve as pastor after Rev. Sullivan retired. Later, Bobby joined Galilee Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Dr. Robert Collier Sr., served as pastor for over 32 years. In addition, he became a member of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he enjoyed worshipping with his now ex-wife, Margo Josette Thomas Collier, and was blessed immensely by the anointed preaching from Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, the senior pastor.

In Bobby’s eyes, his father, Rev. Dr. Robert Collier Sr., could do no wrong and was his hero. When he was a young adult, he tried to emulate his father in his meticulous dressing. Due to his father’s enormous influence in his life, he became a Mason and shared the masonic experience with his dad, cherishing the moments that they were together in that capacity. He also loved singing before his father preached, doing so as recently as Sunday, March 10, 2024, when his father was the morning messenger at Zion Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

His father’s tremendous influence in his life was especially evident when Bobby was called into the ministry. He was licensed and then ordained in 2017 at Galilee Baptist Church, where his father was still serving as pastor. He attended catechism classes under Rev. Dr. Rodney Ellis King, who served as the catechist. He was recommended unanimously for ordination by the Ordination Council, which included Rev. Dr. W. Wilson Goode, Sr. and Rev. Dr. Ethel Boyd Williams, among other distinguished clergy. “Rev. Bobby” preached biblically-based sermons that were educating, inspiring and encouraging. He was frequently called upon to give the eulogy at various funerals, as well as to preach the word throughout the area.

He held many interesting jobs throughout his lifetime, among them vocalist, independent business owner, CEO of B Star Enterprises LLC, program supervisor at Woods Services, and the list goes on. However, his favorite job was when he was employed as a parole agent by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole. For the last several years of his life, he was on disability due to his health conditions.

Bobby always loved learning new things. He eagerly took classes with his mother at Temple University, earning certifications in wedding planning, home décor, and floral arrangements. He was a self-taught chef and had many specialties that people enjoyed eating. He and his mother, Rev. Dr. Maxcine Collier, had recently launched a catering enterprise which they called “Classy Celebrations” and were planning to cater an event on April 13, 2024.

In addition, he and his mother authored a play, “Philly Phamous,” that was first presented at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in February 2023 for Black History Month. Dr. Cassandra Graves served as director of the play and he served as the co-director. He also played the role of Cecil B. Moore in the play. Bobby was heavily involved in the second presentation of this play, which will still be performed as scheduled at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in his memory.

He was the current president of Lower Montco Optimist Club, Junior Warden of Ambler Lodge #19 where his father serves as Worshipful Master, a member of the Shrine AMEN RA Temple #158, and a member of Eastern Star Omega Chapter 89. He was also an active member of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, where he held the office of chief marshall.

Bobby especially enjoyed and appreciated his close friendship with his ex-wife “Josie” with whom he communicated several times a day. They shared many laughs and good times via texts, phone calls and get togethers. He was especially blessed to have shared a special bond with the entire Thomas family, with whom he was elated to spend time as much as possible. In addition, he shared a close relationship with his “little sister” Christal Watson, who had been in his life since she was a baby.

There is not enough space to delineate all of his many accomplishments. However, one of the most important and rewarding times in his life was being a father to his only child, Nahmir Christopher Collier-Hack. His eyes lit up in a special way when he talked about Nahmir and all that his son was achieving after he (Nahmir) graduated from Temple University in three and a half years. He was overjoyed when he became grandfather to Seven and Skye, Nahmir’s daughters.

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, God called Bobby from labor to reward. He leaves to mourn his homegoing, those who loved him so dearly: his cherished son, Namir Collier-Hack; his lovely granddaughters, Seven and Skye; his devoted parents, Rev. Dr. Robert Collier Sr. and Rev. Dr. Maxcine Collier; his sagacious younger brother, Damond Craig Collier; his supportive ex-wife, Margo Josette Thomas Collier; his esteemed uncle, Dr. Gegory Selby, and his affable aunt, Barbara Selby; his equestrian uncle, Douglas Selby, and his pleasant aunt, Karen Selby; his compassionate god sister, Christal Watson; his special god Uncle and god Aunt, Ernest and Carolyn Watson; and countless other relatives, friends and acquaintances too numerous to name. There are no words to express how much everyone who knew him will miss his earthly physical presence. However, those precious memories of him will linger in each heart and mind forever.

The Celebration of Life for Rev. Robert (Bobby) Collier, Jr., will take place Friday, April 5, 2024 at Zion Baptist Church, 3600 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.

The Viewing, 8:00 a.m.

Masonic Service, 9:30 a.m.

Christian Service, 10:30 a.m.

Interment: Hillside Cemetery, 2556 Susquehanna Road, Roslyn, PA 19001