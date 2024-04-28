Image

7:14 AM / Sunday April 28, 2024

28 Apr 2024

OIC Philadelphia announces $382,226 grant from City of Philadelphia

April 28, 2024


ABOVE PHOTO: Orlando Rendon (3rd from left), Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity, City of Philadelphia; Sheila Ireland (center), OIC Philadelphia, president and CEO; Councilmember Jeffery Young, Jr. (3rd from right) and Wallace Custis (2nd from right), director of reentry services, along with OIC staff, celebrate the generous grant from the city.
Photos by Rejean Wilson

OIC Philadelphia recently shared the news that they received a $382,226 investment from the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity’s Same Day Work Pay (SDWP) initiative.

OIC Philadelphia’s Same Day Work & Pay Initiative provides immediate income for participants awaiting entry into their workforce training programs. This initiative offers low-barrier employment opportunities coupled with essential support services. By investing in trauma-informed paid work opportunities and providing daily payments, the organization aims to facilitate workforce training, sustainable employment, and long-term economic empowerment for North Philadelphians.

