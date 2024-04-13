Over 1,100 trees to be planted during the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s volunteer tree planting events in the Philadelphia area

ABOVE PHOTO: Fall tree planting in Norristown – for Bank of America grant

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) will celebrate Earth Day by planting trees throughout the Greater Philadelphia area from April 19 – 21, 2024, with assistance from more than 75 of its PHS Tree Tenders groups, neighborhood volunteers, and community organizations.

Over 1,100 trees are to be distributed and planted over one week.

PHS is on a mission to build the Philadelphia region’s tree canopy and promote healthier, greener communities through this semi-annual initiative.

Tree canopy, or the amount of land shaded by trees, has been scientifically proven to improve health and well-being outcomes in communities, including leading to a decline in heat-related illnesses and lower rates of violence. A healthy tree canopy coverage is thought to be 30% of the total land area. The city of Philadelphia only has 20% coverage overall, and in certain neighborhoods, tree canopy is as low as 2.5%. These startlingly low figures have prompted PHS to commit to increasing tree canopy throughout the region, especially in areas with few trees and higher than average temperatures.

There are two opportunities where volunteers can assist:

-Sorting and distribution of trees from April 16-19

-Planting of trees from April 19-21

To learn more, visit: www.PHSOnline.org/programs/tree-programs/get-involved.

TREE SORTING AND DISTRIBUTION

PHS is seeking volunteers to participate in tree distribution days, which will take place between April 16-19. During these dates, volunteers, led by PHS staff, help unload 1,100 bare root trees, sort, and assist in distributing these trees to neighborhood Tree Tenders groups. To sign up to volunteer during a Tree Distribution Day, visit: https://phs.volunteerhub.com/vv2/lp/phstrees/.

TREE PLANTINGS

No prior expertise is necessary for volunteers to participate in the tree planting process, which usually takes 3 hours at the specified location. A PHS Tree Tenders group leader will be present at all planting sites to guide and encourage volunteers. Everyone is asked to bring hand sanitizer, gloves, closed-toed shoes, a water bottle, and, if they have one, a shovel. Planting tools such as shovels, pickaxes, brooms, garbage bags, and other items will be supplied on-site. Participants are also advised to dress appropriately as plantings will take place rain or shine.

Visit https://phsonline.org/tree to sign up for a planting event near you.

If a tree planting is not happening in your area, please consider joining one of these community plantings most in need of volunteers:

Southeastern PA

Ambler

Cheltenham

Chester

Springfield (Delco)

Philadelphia

East Passyunk

Esperanza (North Philadelphia)

Fairhill

Graduate Hospital West

Heritage Tree Tenders (North Philadelphia)

Moyamensing

Mt. Airy

You can find all of these planting events and more at this map link: https://phsonline.org/tree.

PHS Tree Tenders training

The PHS Tree Tenders’ semi-annual training program provides low-cost instruction in tree care to individuals and volunteer organizations. To date, over 6,500 people have become certified PHS Tree Tenders, helping plant over 30,000 trees in Greater Philadelphia neighborhoods since the program’s debut over 30 years ago. For more information on how to become a PHS Tree Tender in your neighborhood, visit: https://phsonline.org/programs/tree-programs/get-involved.

More Trees Please donations campaign

By contributing to the PHS More Trees Please donations effort, you can join PHS in its effort to plant trees in the Greater Philadelphia area. PHS collaborates with volunteers from across the Greater Philadelphia region each spring and fall to plant trees at little or no cost to local residents. Contributions to “More Trees Please” are essential for supplying the financing for the trees, equipment, and supplies required to make these plantings feasible. Find out more at: PHSonline.org/patrees.

TREE TENDERS PLANTING SPONSORS

Several groups support PHS’s efforts to improve the quality of life in the city and region and strengthen community connections. PECO provides crucial support for PHS Tree Tenders activities, PHS Tree Tenders plantings, and the PHS initiative to restore the area’s tree canopy.

Additional sponsors include AQUA an Essential Utilities Company, Arbor Day Foundation, AstraZeneca, Bartlett Tree Experts, Bank of America, the HBE Foundation, Penn Treaty Special Services District, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Urban and Community Forestry Council, Philadelphia Collaborative for Health Equity, Philadelphia Division of Housing and Community Development, The Philadelphia Phillies, and Truist.