Philadelphia Board of Education votes to name School District of Philadelphia’s central office building to The Constance E. Clayton Education Center

Constance Clayton, Ed.D., served as the District’s first African American and female superintendent

The Philadelphia Board of Education has voted unanimously to name the School District of Philadelphia’s central office building “The Constance E. Clayton Education Center,” to honor the legacy of its former District superintendent. Constance E. Clayton, Ed.D. served as the District’s superintendent from 1982-1993. She was born and raised in the city, attended Dunbar Elementary School, Philadelphia High School for Girls, Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania. Clayton was known for her motto,”I made every decision based on, ‘was it good for our kids?’”

“It was truly a privilege and honor to get to know Dr. Clayton as a mentor and friend,” said Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D. “She embodied a true educator and humanitarian through her dedication to improving the lives of children through education. Her legacy of service to Philadelphia’s children is just one of the reasons why she should be memorialized through the naming of our central office building.”

Clayton started her career in the District as a fourth-grade teacher. During her tenure, she served in multiple roles, with a focus on curriculum development. Prior to serving as the superintendent, she designed the Social Studies curriculum and spearheaded the District’s African American Studies program. Clayton was especially proud of the African American History curriculum she introduced to classrooms across the District. Building on Clayton’s commitment to African American studies, Philadelphia became the first District in the country to make the class a requirement for graduation.

As superintendent, Clayton demonstrated strong leadership and was known for tackling the district’s challenging budget without removing student services, through her fiscal responsibility, balanced budgets, standardized curriculum across schools, and ability to negotiate and collaborate with all stakeholders. She engaged local businesses to support schools with better resources and established schools as the center of their communities.

“The Board is honored to memorialize Dr. Constance E. Clayton’s visionary leadership by dedicating the District’s central office in her name,” said Reginald Streater, Esq., President, Board of Education. “Her contributions continue to resonate throughout the School District, decades later, inspiring us to uphold her legacy of excellence and commitment to making every decision through the lens of student-focused academic achievement. Let this building now stand as a beacon of all the good that has been, and all the good that is yet to come!”

“This is a historic time in Philadelphia’s history. While we recently lost the iconic retired Superintendent Constance E. Clayton, we gained an uncompromising, educational legacy spanning over forty years. From attending all Philadelphia schools, Girls High, Temple University, and University of PA, to becoming the longest serving Superintendent, this Art Extraordinaire was a diamond that shone brightly for the district’s children so they could see what they could become.” said Dr Robin Cooper, President, CASA, Commonwealth Association of School Administrators..“This Preeminent Educator rightly deserves to have the School District building named in her honor. This is not just a win for the School District, this is a win for all of Philadelphia, one city.”

“On every memo and letter Dr. Clayton sent her letterhead containing the phrase: ‘Every school is a good school’,” said Jerry Jordan, President, Philadelphia Teachers Federation. “Dr. Clayton saw the promise, the potential, and the incredible work taking place in every grade, in every school, in every neighborhood. This is a perfectly fitting tribute to Dr. Clayton, who centered her life’s work on the children of our city.”

“The naming of school district headquarters to The Constance E. Clayton Educational Center helps seal Dr. Clayton’s status as an educational icon,” Deidre R. Farmbry, Ed.D. Former Special Assistant to Dr. Clayton and Interim Superintendent. “Anyone entering the building who inquires about the name will have the opportunity to be immersed in the history of a visionary leader whose unwavering commitment to educational excellence set the bar high for all who claim to be advocates for young people in Philadelphia and beyond.”

Clayton was known for her no-nonsense leadership style, as well as her fierce advocacy for the students in her care whom she loved dearly. Her dedication to improving the lives and education of children went beyond her work in the school district and public schools of Philadelphia, as she served on numerous boards and commissions locally and nationally. Touted in 1994 as the “pre-eminent educator in the country,” Clayton received honorary doctorates from several colleges and universities. As a testament to her work, the University of Pennsylvania, under the leadership of Marvin Lazerson and Gloria Twine Chisum, established the Constance E. Clayton Chair in Urban Education.

“As co-executors of Dr. Constance E Clayton’s estate, we enthusiastically support the naming of the School District of Philadelphia’s building at 440 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA as The Constance E. Clayton Education Center. This honor contributes to the legacy of Dr. Clayton’s achievements to the Philadelphia educational system,” said Dr.Wilfreta Baugh and Jarvis McCarther, Co-executors of the Dr. Constance E. Clayton Estate. “Dr Clayton deservedly received hundreds of awards from across America and other Countries and more than fifteen honorary doctorates. We continue to commemorate this innovative, hardworking, beloved, and outstanding scholar.”

Clayton was also a major influence in the arts community in Philadelphia and supported African American art and culture throughout her life. Clayton served on the Board of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and founded its African American Collections Committee in 2000. A Clayton Curatorial Fellowship was established in her honor at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to increase the representation of people of color within the arts community. She also donated pieces from her personal collection to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and Schaumberg.

Clayton was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and served as the president of the Philadelphia Alumnae chapter from 1959 -1961, truly a champion for women’s leadership.

“Dr. Constance E Clayton, an esteemed member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. embodied the principles of our illustrious sorority: scholarship, service, sisterhood, and social action.” said Penny Sparks Nixon, Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. President. “The impact of her leadership can still be felt through the educational tapestry of our city. It is both benefiting and honorable to name 440 North Broad Street as a testament to her legacy.”

United States Pennsylvania Senator Robert Casey called Clayton a trailblazing figure whose career in education positively impacted the lives of countless children in Philadelphia when honoring her in 2017 during Black History Month.

An official naming event will take place in the near future.