How to keep your garden on-trend with petunias this spring

BPT

Excited to elevate your garden into a trending oasis destination this spring? If you’re like many gardeners, you likely approach your outdoor living area with a discerning designer’s perspective, always keen on staying on top of the latest trends in both style and functionality. When it comes to infusing your garden with vibrant color and effortless charm, few choices rival the timeless appeal and versatility of petunias.

The good news is that it’s easy to create a beautiful, on-trend garden thanks to Wave® Spreading Petunias, known for their easy care, wide assortment of color, and unbeatable garden performance.

Here are trends to help you optimize your outdoor oasis for gardening seasons to come.

Pollinator-friendly planting

This enduring trend is as beneficial as it is beautiful – and easy to achieve with performance-powered Wave® Petunias. Their trumpet-like blooms make them a favorite among pollinators like butterflies and hummingbirds. Honeybees are also attracted to their assortment of bright colors. Choose varieties with vibrant bloom colors that appeal best to honeybees, such as Wave® Purple Classic, renowned for its electric magenta hue, and your garden will be a pollinator paradise.

Beyond mixing fabulous colors to customize your garden, patio or balcony, petunias grow well with other flowers and vegetables, so you can create a space that’s uniquely yours. Planting flowers with vegetables is an effective way to attract helpful insects for pollination, and the petunia color and form liven up the monotony of a veggie-green palette.

Embrace the color of the year

Welcome the soothing allure of the 2024 PANTONE® Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, to infuse your garden with a sense of tranquility and serenity. Incorporating petunias in tones reminiscent of this gentle hue will evoke feelings of nurturing and compassion, fostering a peaceful ambiance amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Consider introducing Easy Wave® Coral Reef to your garden design, a modern interpretation of soft coral that complements bold colors or contrasts beautifully with lush green foliage. Its blooms exude a sense of calm while adding vibrancy to your outdoor sanctuary.

For a touch of elegance and texture, opt for Easy Wave® Rosy Dawn, boasting large flowers that open in deep rose hues with a creamy throat, gradually transitioning to a coral-pink adorned with a delicate “morn” petunia pattern. The subtle ruffles of these blossoms provide visual interest and depth, enhancing the tranquil atmosphere of your garden.

Add a pop of color and charm with Shock Wave® Coral Crush, featuring bolder blooms that retain their vibrancy even in bright sunlight. The creamy centers of these petite flowers offer a soft contrast, creating captivating focal points in colorful containers and garden beds alike.

For a dreamy and ethereal touch, incorporate Wave® Misty Lilac into your garden landscape. This sought-after variety works great as a groundcover, and its delicate pink-and-white blooms adorned with enchanting white “splashes” evoke a sense of calm and relaxation.

By embracing petunia tones reminiscent of Peach Fuzz, you can transform your garden into a tranquil oasis, providing a much-needed respite from the sensory overload of everyday life.

Incorporate the newest introductions

Transform your garden into a chic launch party this season with the latest Wave® Petunias on the market! Discover an array of captivating colors and unmatched adaptability, revitalizing your outdoor space with vibrant hues and dynamic textures. These captivating introductions will breathe new life into your garden, ensuring it remains a fashionable haven throughout the season, whether you’re an experienced gardener or just starting out.

Exciting new additions for this season include the Spreading Petunia E3 Easy Wave® Sweet Taffy Mixture, boasting a fresh blend of Pink Cosmo, Yellow, and Rose Morn to add cheer and visual interest to your garden, planters, and baskets. Brighten up your outdoor space with the radiant blooms of E3 Easy Wave® Yellow, or opt for the deeply saturated hue of E3 Easy Wave® Blue for a striking, moody accent in your garden designs.

Looking ahead to 2025, get ready for even more excitement with sneak peeks of upcoming varieties. Blanket your garden with the velvety, blue-purple-black flowers of Spreading Petunia Easy Wave® Navy Velour, evoking a sense of mystery and sophistication. Add a touch of elegance with Easy Wave® Rose Fusion, featuring appealing mid-range rose blooms with deep rose veins, a favorite named by Wave Fan Club members. And don’t miss out on E3 Easy Wave® Rose Morn, a stunning variety softening garden palettes with consistent rose-pink hues and cheerful yellow accents, perfect for brightening any garden or basket. Keep your garden ahead of the curve with these tantalizing glimpses of what’s to come!

With all these varieties waiting for you, your garden designs are bound to bring the pleasures of spring to you and everyone who visits your outdoor sanctuary. For more information on Wave® Petunias, as well as helpful tips and gardening inspiration, visit: WaveGardening.com.