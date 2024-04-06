Image

12:39 AM / Saturday April 6, 2024

5 Apr 2024

Jump start the spring season by getting vaccinated against this potentially serious lung disease

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 5, 2024 Category: Seniors Posted by:

BPT

Spring is the season of new beginnings — a time when we can finally get back outside and enjoy nature as we watch the world around us transition out of winter.

While there are many activities to enjoy this season, here are a few ideas to get you prepared for the first day of spring:

  • Go for a bike ride in your neighborhood
  • Plant a garden
  • Go bird watching
  • Enjoy a picnic with friends and family

It’s also a great opportunity to check off your health and wellness to-dos, like spring cleaning and talking to your doctor or pharmacist about pneumococcal pneumonia. It’s a potentially serious bacterial lung disease that can disrupt your life for weeks and even put you in the hospital or be life-threatening.

This is especially important for certain people at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia including those 65 or older or 19 or older with certain underlying medical conditions like:

  • Asthma
  • Diabetes
  • COPD
  • Chronic heart disease

If you fall into any of these at-risk groups, vaccination is one of the best ways to help protect yourself from getting pneumococcal pneumonia.

Pneumococcal pneumonia can strike at any time, in any season. There’s a misconception that you can only get pneumococcal pneumonia in the winter or during flu season, but you can get it any time of year. Vaccination is available all year round, so now is a great time to ask your doctor or pharmacist if vaccination is right for you.

Even if you’ve already been vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia previously, your healthcare provider may recommend another vaccination for additional protection.

Don’t wait for spring to be in full bloom — talk to your doctor or pharmacist today about pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination. Take advantage of all that this season has to offer.

You can visit: www.knowpneumonia.com to learn more and assess your risk.

Brought to you by Pfizer.

Related Posts

Age 65 or older? You’re at higher risk for pneumococcal pneumonia These well-known friends want you to help protect yourself from pneumococcal pneumonia Gearing up for 2023? Start by helping protect yourself against pneumococcal pneumonia
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Philly NAACP

March 31, 2024

March 17, 2024

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia Judicial Candidates...

Sports

A hustle win

April 2, 2024

Tweet Email To get their first win of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies went back to their...

Health

A biased test kept thousands of Black people from getting a kidney transplant. It’s finally changing

April 5, 2024

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jazmin Evans, a student at Temple University, prepares her post-kidney transplant medications at...

Election 2024

Fearing political violence, more states ban firearms at polling places

March 31, 2024

Tweet Email This month, New Mexico joined at least 21 other states that ban guns where people...

Color Of Money

Five financial tips to take your business to the next level

April 5, 2024

Tweet Email BPTBy Irana Wasti, chief product officer at BILL Building a business is an incredible journey,...

Seniors

Jump start the spring season by getting vaccinated against this potentially serious lung disease

April 5, 2024

Tweet Email BPT Spring is the season of new beginnings — a time when we can finally...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff