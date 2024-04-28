BCCC awarded $250,000 grant to prepare next generation of workers

The Center for Workforce Development at Bucks County Community College (BCCC) has been awarded a $250,000 grant through the PA Department of Labor & Industry to expand access to its highly successful Building and Construction Trades pre-apprenticeship program. The college (also known as “Bucks”) will be one of 14 recipients of the state’s $3.3 million Schools-to-Work initiative.

The Center for Workforce Development at the College will continue its partnership with the Bucks County Workforce Development Board, the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council and the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 19 which serves as sponsor for Bucks’ Building and Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship program.

The pre-apprenticeship program aims to increase diversity in enrollment and offer math and literacy skills for entry into the trades. Together, Bucks will provide the hands-on experience necessary to prepare graduates for jobs in the trades including basic electricity, plumbing and carpentry. Other fundamental topics included in the training are shop measurement and math, blueprint reading, welding basics, job planning benchwork and layout. Participants will earn industry-recognized credentials in OSHA10 and Forklift Safety. Students will also work one-on-one with a career coach to assist with the next steps whether it is finding an apprenticeship or preparing for union exams.

“We are so pleased to be able to expand access to our building and construction pre-apprenticeship training program. Bucks continues to strive to provide education and career opportunities for people whether they are seeking a degree or aiming to go directly to the workforce,” says Susan Herring, associate vice president, Workforce Development.

The $6,500 training is free for those that meet eligibility requirements. Bucks will recruit interested applicants from Bucks County and the surrounding region including Philadelphia.

“With these funds, we will be able to continue providing our Building and Construction pre-apprenticeship at no cost and will aim to attract diverse candidates, including women, to enter the construction field and start in careers with life-sustaining wages upon graduation,” Herring said.

The first cohort under the Schools-to-Work grant is anticipated to start in the beginning of 2025 with recruiting starting towards the end of 2024. The 10-week free bootcamp will be held Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Advanced Technologies on the Epstein Campus at Lower Bucks in Bristol. The Center is a brand-new, state-of-the-art training facility which offers job seekers access to high-quality career training programs in advanced manufacturing and other programs. The new facility will provide students with an up-to-the-minute, high-tech learning environment. Find more information on our Workforce Development site.

Requirements for the Building and Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship program include:

Must be a U.S. Citizen or possess a Green Card

Must be at least 18 years old

Must have a high school diploma or GED

Must pass an aptitude test, drug screening, background check (determined on a case-by-case basis), and a physical test

Daily attendance and punctuality

Must have reliable transportation to commute to training

For more information, contact Susan Herring at: (267) 685-4827 or via email at: [email protected].