Chester County Youth Center adds music studio program

The Chester County Youth Center (CCYC) recently added a Creative Hope Studio to its facility that includes technology for producing music, recording book readings, graphic design and video editing. Lancaster-based Creative Hope Studios engages with youth in the juvenile justice system through hip-hop and creative arts to develop a platform for positive change.

“Creative Hope Studios is an engaging program for residents at the Chester County Youth Center who have earned the opportunity to explore their creativity in music, dance, art, storytelling and multimedia,” said Chester County Commissioners Josh Maxwell, Marian Moskowitz and Eric Roe. “We commend the Youth Center’s staff for adding this resource to the programs available to help the youth at the Center move forward in healthy ways.”

“A resident approached us about the possibility of a music studio, which wasn’t feasible at the time,” said Chester County Youth Center Director Deb Maccariella said. “But through the Chester County Juvenile Probation Office, we connected with Creative Hope Studios. Matt Howard, the CCYC program coordinator, reached out to the organization, and when we learned more about the program and its mission with justice-involved youth, we decided to bring it to CCYC.

“The Creative Hope Studio at the Youth Center is an amazing space that we are excited our residents can use – many of whom have experienced trauma and who can find a healing outlet through this program,” Maccariella added.

Founded in 2021 by a team of music industry professionals, juvenile justice trainers and community activists, Creative Hope Studio uses hip-hop’s four fundamental elements in its program: graffiti, break dancing, rapping, and deejaying. Participants can write, record and edit music and lyrics, read a book or record a message for family members, and create graphic designs for album covers.

“This program focuses on music and the arts as tools for healing, personal development and social impact incorporating music therapy, workshops, and collaborative projects,” said Creative Hope Studios trainer Corey Oatman. “And you can tell by the way the residents’ faces light up when they walk by the Youth Center room and see a fully functioning music studio that they’re ready to earn the right to be there.”

The Creative Hope Studio at the Chester County Youth Center was purchased through a Title I grant, and CCYC staff received training on operating and maintaining it, and, most importantly, helping Youth Center residents create beats.