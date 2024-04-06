Delaware County Elections’ 2024 Primary Election Kickoff Guide

ABOVE PHOTO: Chester County, Pa. election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester University in West Chester on Nov. 4, 2020. Law enforcement agencies, civil defense officials and election administrators have begun meeting in Pennsylvania to coordinate how they will identify and fight election threats with the presidential contest just eight months away in the battleground state, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration said Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

WHAT VOTERS NEED TO KNOW WITH LESS THAN ONE MONTH UNTIL ELECTION DAY

Delaware County Elections continues preparations for the April 23 primary election. Efforts include finalizing polling site assignments, testing equipment, preparing and printing ballots, issuing mail/absentee ballots, and conducting comprehensive training of poll workers leading up to Election Day.

This guide is designed to equip Delaware County residents with information necessary for voters to cast their ballot at the upcoming April 23 Primary, ensuring every eligible voter knows how to register, where and how to cast their vote, and the important deadlines to observe.

QUICK SNAPSHOT: KEY DATES AND DEADLINES

Election Day is on Tuesday, April 23. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The voter registration deadline is Monday, April 8, for first-time voters and citizens who need to update their registration records (e.g., change of address, name, political party, etc.).

The deadline to apply for a mail/absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 16.

The County’s mail-in and civilian absentee ballots will be mailed by Thursday, April 4, and the drop box at the Government Center in Media will open on April 4. The more than three dozen community drop boxes will be open by Monday April 8.

Mail-in and civilian absentee ballots must be received by the County by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, April 23.

Military and Overseas absentee ballots must arrive by Tuesday, April 30.

PENNSYLVANIA: A CLOSED PRIMARY

Pennsylvania’s closed primaries mean only voters registered with the Democratic or Republican parties will be able to receive the ballot for that party for this primary election. There are no referenda questions. By law, voters who are registered as independents or with a third party will not be eligible to vote in the primary election.

Voters who are currently registered as independents or with a third party must change party affiliation by April 8, to either Democratic or Republican, to vote on that party’s ballot on April 23.

VOTER REGISTRATION

In order to vote in Delaware County, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age and have been a resident of their precinct at least 30 days before Election Day. Qualified voters can register online at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/Register2Vote, or submit a form through the mail (forms are available at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/RegisterByMail), or register in person in the voter registration office on the first floor of the Government Center Building at 201 W. Front Street in Media.

In-person registrations are due by 4:30 p.m. on April 8, and on-line registrations must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 8. Voters who are unsure of their registration status can check their registration through the State’s Vote PA website at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/RegStatus.

SAMPLE BALLOTS

Sample ballots and a final list of candidates are available on the Delco Votes! website at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/Sample, with unique sample ballots prepared for each precinct. Voters who are unsure of their polling precinct can quickly determine their ward and precinct by entering their address on the Department of State web page linked on the sample ballot web page.

MAIL/ABSENTEE BALLOTS

The bulk of Delaware County mail/absentee ballots requested to date will be mailed by April 5, 2024. Mailings were delayed by a Pennsylvania Supreme Court case. Mail/absentee ballots are sent only to those voters who have completed and signed an application for the 2024 calendar year. Mail/absentee applications require valid ID.

Voters who have not yet applied for a mail/absentee ballots must complete the application process by Tuesday, April 16, at 5:00 p.m. Vote-by-Mail applications may be submitted on the Votes PA website, accessible at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/VBM-App.

SECURE BALLOT DROP BOXES

Delaware County Elections maintains more than three dozen, secure, ADA-compliant ballot drop boxes, operated under 24/7 video surveillance. The drop boxes are located in the majority of municipalities across the County, and — unlike the requirement that in-person voters must vote at a specific polling place — the drop boxes can be used by any Delaware County voter regardless of their place of residence. Note: The Rose Valley drop box at Hedgerow Theatre has been closed and removed.

Ballot drop boxes are scheduled to open April 8. Before April 8, voters may use the drop box in the Government Center in Media, located inside the Orange Street entrance. Most drop boxes are open 24/7; however, two indoor sites have limited hours. For the list of sites and hours, visit the Delco Votes! website at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/Dropbox.

WHERE TO VOTE IN-PERSON ON ELECTION DAY

Easy-to-use polling place resources, including an interactive map, downloadable list, and a lookup tool, will be finalized shortly and can be accessed at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/Polls.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES: THE ELECTION HOTLINE, VOTER SERVICE CENTER AND THE DELCO VOTES! WEBSITE

Delaware County voters have several resources available to help simplify the voting process.

The Delaware County Election Hotline (610-891-VOTE) is available Mon. through Fri., 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Delaware County Voter Service Center provides a variety of in-person voter services and is available Mon. through Fri., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Wednesdays through 8 p.m. starting April 3, and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon starting April 6, and on Election Day only, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Delaware County’s election website — Delco Votes! — provides news, sample ballots, ballot drop box locations, polling location information, access to downloadable and online forms, livestreams, and recordings of Board of Elections meetings, and more at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/Vote.