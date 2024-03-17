Image

11:52 AM / Sunday March 17, 2024

17 Mar 2024

Delaware County officials address recent immigrant rumors

March 17, 2024

Recently, rumors about the future of Delaware County hospitals have been shared that have absolutely no truth to them. The rumors claim that Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital will be converted to house immigrants in Delaware County.

There is absolutely no truth to this rumor.

Some social media posts also claim that County Council voted on the decision to use the hospitals to house immigrants in Delaware County. There is absolutely no truth to that rumor either.

Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings and both hospitals are currently for sale. The County does not have the authority to vote on the use of the buildings. In order to ease the concerns of residents, the County contacted Prospect Medical Holdings and were informed that the rumors circulating are absolutely false and that Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital will be not converted to house immigrants in Delaware County.

Rumors and misinformation can fuel immigration paranoia, spread hate, and create fear.

