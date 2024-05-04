Delaware County’s 2024 Senior Games to kick off June 10



Registration is now open through May 31.

The Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA) and the Delaware County Parks and Recreation Department are gearing up for the 2024 Delaware County Senior Games. This popular Olympic-style competition offers senior athletes and active older residents a chance to display their athletic prowess and compete for medals in various sporting events.

The games, which run from Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 21, promote social and physical activity among seniors, encouraging them to achieve their personal best. Each year, hundreds of athletes aged 50 and older from across the county participate. Competitions include track and field, swimming, golf, bowling, table tennis, bocce, corn hole, horseshoes, and pickleball. Medals are awarded in every age category, and all participants receive a complimentary Senior Games t-shirt.

The games foster not only competition but also camaraderie and wellness among participants. Physical activity, even at moderate levels, can enhance mental capacity, prevent disease, improve healing, boost balance, and extend life expectancy.

The 2024 Senior Games will kick off with pickleball at the Brandywine Youth Club in Concord and Bocce at Rose Tree Park on June 10. Events will continue Monday through Friday for the following 10 days, except for Wednesday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Marc Manfre, director of Delaware County’s Parks and Recreation, and Barbara S. Nicolardi, director of COSA, will again co-chair the longstanding games.

“We’re always thrilled to partner with Marc and his team to host the Senior Games,” Nicolardi said. “And this year, we’re particularly excited about the new Preview Party at Redwood, which we believe will attract new participants and provide a fantastic opportunity for residents to familiarize themselves with the games. It’s the ideal setting to foster camaraderie, ignite competitive spirits, and energize everyone for the competition.”

“We’ve been a proud partner in the Senior Games for over two decades now, and we look forward to it every year,” Manfre added. “The seniors always participate in great numbers and with an enthusiasm that creates an exciting atmosphere.”

All participants will be invited to the Winner’s Circle Luncheon in July.

Registration is required for all events. The fee is $15 for Delaware County residents 50 and older, and $20 for non-residents. Registration forms, schedules, and additional information are available at the Parks and Recreation Office in Rose Tree Park, local libraries, senior centers, and online at: www.DelcoSeniorGames.org.

For more information or to register, residents can call the Parks and Recreation Department at: (610) 891-4663 or COSA at: (610) 490-1300.

2024 Senior Games schedule:

Monday, June 10

8:30 a.m. Pickleball — Brandywine Youth Club Fieldhouse, Glen Mills

9:00 a.m. Bocce (Doubles) — Rose Tree Park, Media

Tuesday, June 11

8:30 a.m. Pickleball (Mixed Doubles) — Brandywine Youth Club in Concord

9:00 a.m. Singles Bowling — Sproul Lanes, Springfield (3 games for $6, free shoe rental)

Wednesday, June 12

7:45 a.m. 18 Hole Golf — Paxon Hollow Golf Club, Broomall ($40 greens fees, cart included)

9:00 a.m. Corn Hole — Rose Tree Park, Media

Thursday, June 13

9:00 a.m. Wii Bowling — Redwood Community Center, Upland Park

Friday, June 14

9:00 a.m. Horseshoes (Singles & Doubles) — Governor Printz Park, Essington

10:00 a.m. Table Tennis (Singles, Doubles, & Mixed Doubles) — Watkins Senior Center, Upper Darby

Monday, June 17

8:30 a.m. 9 Hole Golf — Clayton Park Golf Course, Garnet Valley ($5 greens fee, players provide clubs, this is a walking course)

12:30 p.m. Swimming – Ridley High School

Tuesday, June 18

9:00 a.m. Shuffleboard (Women) — Ridley Township Swim Club, Folsom

12:00 p.m. Shuffleboard (Men) — Ridley Township Swim Club, Folsom

1:30 p.m. Bowling (Doubles & Mixed) — Sproul Lanes, Springfield (3 games for $6, free shoe rental)

Wednesday, June 19

No games scheduled in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday

Thursday, June 20

9:00 a.m. Mini Golf — Putt-Putt Fun Center, Clifton Heights ($2)

1:30 p.m. Team Bowling — Sproul Lanes, Springfield (3 games for $6, free shoe rental)

Friday, June 23

8:30 a.m. Track & Field — Cardinal O’Hara High School, Upper Darby

For more information about the Senior Games, please visit: www.DelcoSeniorGames.org or call: (610) 891 – 4663.