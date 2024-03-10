Delaware County’s Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative and opioid settlement project report released

CHESTER, Pa. – Attorney General Michelle Henry and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer have announced the results of the Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) in Delaware County. LETI is a program that diverts individuals with a substance use disorder away from the criminal justice system and into treatment. The AG and the DA were joined by Delaware County Council chair Dr. Monica Taylor, who provided an update on the progress being made in addressing the opioid epidemic utilizing funds obtained from the opioid settlement funding. That funding — $63 million over eighteen years — was obtained through a settlement of litigation against opioid distributors initiated by both the DA and County Council.

The LETI program was initiated in 2021 by then Attorney General Josh Shapiro and since then has been adopted by 28 counties in the Commonwealth. LETI is a collaborative effort of law enforcement and treatment providers that enables individuals to be connected to treatment with no threat of arrest or prosecution. In addition to diversion initiated by police departments, the DA’s office, under the leadership of Deputy Salena Jones, reviews cases at the time of initial arrest and refers appropriate cases to MVP, the County’s designated provider for LETI participants.

The first installment of opioid settlement funding was awarded in December 2023, and MVP Recovery received $861,640.00 to fund two projects: the MVP Recovery OTR Program (Opioid Treatment & Recovery Program), and the MVP Recovery EMPOWERED (Empowering Mothers for Positive Outcomes with Education, Recovery, and Early Development Program. The OTR Program will provide expanded MAT (Medically Assisted Treatment), specifically methadone maintenance services. The EMPOWER Program is focused on having targeted case management for pregnant women and women who have been diagnosed with substance use disorder who have children.

“I have been to counties across Pennsylvania to help them launch their LETI programs, but today’s visit to Delaware County is my first opportunity to see how the LETI Program is working on the ground a few years after it began,“ Henry said. “These efforts must be done at the county level — it’s a necessity that local officials understand the importance of diversion efforts in combating the opioid crisis and that they utilize the resources provided through the state-wide opioid settlement money in the way that their communities need. It is truly rewarding and hopeful to see Delaware County finding success in this monumental endeavor.”

“LETI is a true diversion program for non-violent individuals who come into contact with the criminal justice system on account of drug dependency,” Stollsteimer said. “Together with our Drug Treatment Court and the Second Chance Court, this is another tool in our toolbox to get people help that works.”

“The Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative can literally change the course of a person’s path,” Taylor said. “Instead of being placed on a path that involves incarceration, residents can be placed on a path that includes recovery and one that includes a bright future. We need to attack substance abuse disorder at its root cause, and the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative does just that. We believe this program can be incredibly successful and powerful.”