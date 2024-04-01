Image

10:14 PM / Sunday March 31, 2024

31 Mar 2024

NAACP Bucks County accepting applications for annual scholarship program

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 31, 2024 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

Each year, the Bucks County chapter of the NAACP awards a $1,000.00 scholarship to three (3) Bucks County high school seniors who are planning to continue their education at an accredited institution (college, university, or vocational trade school).

This scholarship is open to eligible students of color with financial need who desire to contribute to the advancement of racial and social justice for all. Members of the NAACP Bucks County Executive Committee, Youth Work Committee, Scholarship Selection Committee, and their spouses or families are not eligible to apply for or receive the scholarship.

The online application for 2024 is now available at: www.naacpbucks.org/scholarship-app4. Please read it through carefully before you begin. The due date for all responses is April 29, 2024.

Please direct any questions or requests for clarification to their Scholarship Committee chair at: [email protected].

Related Posts

NAACP at 115 2018 Primary Election “At a Glance” Voters Guide Default ThumbnailUrban League of Phila. presents $70,000 in scholarships to area students
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Philly NAACP

March 31, 2024

March 17, 2024

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia Judicial Candidates...

Commentary

cj speaks…The call to order

March 23, 2024

Tweet Email Philadelphia’s recent travesties continue to be highlighted in the news: the ongoing shooting incidents, train...

Health

Op-Ed: Black maternal health crisis: It’s time now for action (part 1)

March 30, 2024

Tweet Email By A. Bruce Crawley In recent years, we have witnessed the election of a first...

Election 2024

Fearing political violence, more states ban firearms at polling places

March 31, 2024

Tweet Email This month, New Mexico joined at least 21 other states that ban guns where people...

Color Of Money

Tax day is coming: How to protect your identity and refund from online scammers

March 30, 2024

Tweet Email BPT Filing taxes online has made an often-dreaded task easier and more convenient. However, it’s...

Seniors

‘Soaring’ over hills or ‘playing’ with puppies, study finds seniors enjoy virtual reality

February 23, 2024

Tweet Email By Terry Spencerassociated press POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Retired Army Col. Farrell Patrick taught computer...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff