Officials of Delaware County ROW Offices take oaths of office

Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor had the honor of joining Vincent A. Rongione, Esq., the County’s recently appointed Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court (ROW) and his team for a formal oath of office ceremony for the ROW Office’s deputies and probate clerks. Oaths of office were taken by Trish Hollabaugh, chief deputy; Julie Everett, first deputy; and Probate Clerks Geraldine Morris, Daniel Anderson, and Mary Melignano.

The ceremony, held at the Delaware County Government Center in Media, symbolized Rongione’s commitment to the ROW Office’s continued excellence and service, and his focus on his team’s mission to continue to provide critical services to the residents of Delaware County with integrity and professionalism.

“Today is not just a celebration, but a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to serve our community with empathy, respect, and professionalism,” Rongione said. “Our team, through its diligent work, ensures that the legal aspects of some of life’s most significant transitions are managed with the utmost care, compassion, and integrity. We were honored to have Dr. Taylor with us to show appreciation for our work and underline the importance of our office to County residents.”

The ROW Office plays a crucial role in assisting residents through significant life transitions, including marriage, the passing of loved ones, adoptions, guardianships, and filings with the Orphans’ Court Division, and stands as an essential resource for residents, offering a range of services that guide them through legal procedures with understanding and expertise. These services include:

Marriage license issuance

Valid for marriages in any county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Marriage clearances

Indicates that the individuals have not applied or received a marriage license in Delaware County (for residents who want to get married abroad).

Copy requests

Obtain plain, certified, or exemplified copies of marriage records for legal purposes such as name changes, DMV, Real ID, immigration, and dual citizenship.

Estate probate

Schedule in-person or virtual appointments for estate probate processes.

Legal certificates

Acquire certificates for managing assets solely in the decedent’s name.

Inheritance tax filings

Submit and pay inheritance taxes.

Post-probate documentation

File necessary documents post-probate, including notices, status reports, and inventory filings.

Records search

Conduct online searches for probated wills, estate documents, and marriage licenses.

Family legal matters

Apply for adoptions and establish guardianships for minors and incapacitated individuals.

Please ensure all necessary documents are prepared before visiting.

Central to the effectiveness of the ROW are the Deputies and Probate Clerks, sworn to uphold the duties of both the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States Constitution. Their responsibilities include administering oaths of office to executors and administrators, issuing and preparing petitions for probate, evaluating wills, and ensuring the legal processing of probate paperwork. This meticulous work underscores the office’s commitment to the lawful and compassionate handling of estates, further demonstrating its pivotal role in the community.

“Titles such as ‘deputy’ and ‘clerk’ don’t quite capture the important nature of what this staff does on a daily basis — helping our community navigate the complex legal steps that accompany life’s pivotal moments,” said Council Chair Dr. Taylor. “Whether it’s the joy of marriage, the sorrow of a loved one’s passing, or the complexities of guardianship and adoption, it’s the compassion and dedication of the Register of Wills staff that truly make a difference.”

With a dedicated staff of approximately 20, the ROW office generates over $2 million per year for the County and over $3 million per year in each of the last two fiscal years. With over 20,000 transactions processed in 2023 alone, the office prides itself on its efficiency, compassion, and professionalism.

For those in need of services, please visit the Delaware County Register of Wills & Clerk of Orphans’ Court Office website at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/ROW or contact the office by phone at: (610) 891-4400. Residents are welcome to visit the office for in-person services. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Government Center located at 201 W. Front St., Media.