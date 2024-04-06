U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves celebrates minority-owned business Shugar Shack Soul Food in Delaware County

ABOVE PHOTO:

Members of the Shugar Shack Soul Food team and local officials pose with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves (pictured front row, center).

( Photo/delcopa.gov)

U.S. Deputy Secretary Don Graves visited Shugar Shack Soul Food, a Black and woman-owned takeout restaurant in Glenolden Borough on March 26. During the visit, attended by Glenolden Mayor Cliff Engel, Delaware County Council, and the Delaware County Commerce Center Director, Graves toured the restaurant, met with owner and chef Keenya Cain-Wiggins and her staff, and enjoyed a delicious meal.

The visit highlighted the importance of supporting minority-owned businesses and small businesses, which are the backbone of Delaware County’s economy.

“We are thrilled to have welcomed Deputy Secretary Graves to Glenolden Borough and to Shugar Shack Soul Food,” said Mayor Cliff Engel, borough of Glenolden. “Shugar Shack is a shining example of the many talented and driven minority-owned businesses that contribute to the vibrancy of our business community.”

The visit served as an opportunity for the U.S. Department of Commerce to obtain a firsthand look into the strengths and challenges facing minority Delaware County business owners and to show his office’s support, aligning with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s mission to create the conditions for economic growth and opportunity for all communities.

“It was an honor to host Deputy Secretary Don Graves and to highlight an amazing Delco business owner,” said Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. “Keenya Cain-Wiggins doesn’t just focus on her own success; she passionately works to lift up the entire community of small business owners in Delaware County. That’s exactly the kind of leadership we like to see.”

Shugar Shack Soul Food serves savory soul food with Southern and Caribbean roots. In addition to her work at Shugar Shack, Ms. Cain-Wiggins is a true business leader in Delaware County. She is the founder of ‘Delco Nite Markets’, which amplify Black-owned businesses in the community. She also uses her podcast to discuss economic opportunities with other business owners.

“The importance of supporting small businesses is underscored by the fact that 98% of Delaware County businesses are considered ‘small’ by state and federal definitions, according to US Census 2021 County Business Patterns reports,” said Laura Goodrich Cairns, commerce director, County of Delaware. “We have a strong small business economic base. We work with our local, state, and federal elected officials to find new ways to support our small business economy here in Delaware County.”

While not reaching pre-pandemic levels, the number of jobs in Delaware County has significantly grown nearly 20% from a low in March 2020. Plus, the amount of business registration filings is at an all-time high of 14,581 (Preliminary Q3 2023 from the US Dept of Labor). “This growth highlights the need for continued support for small businesses, including technical assistance and affordable financing,” added Goodrich Cairns.

The Delaware County Commerce Center is committed to helping businesses in Delaware County grow and thrive. The Commerce Center offers a variety of programs and resources to assist small businesses, including business counseling, loan programs, and networking opportunities. For more information, please visit: www.delcopa.org.