cj speaks…Trusting in God

Life is filled with so many choices, opportunities, and decisions. Sometimes it is so overwhelming, we don’t know our left from our right. It is Christians’ belief that God’s word instructs us what to do, but that we need not tell the world how we are working toward and achieving our goals. Be discreet, so that you can allow God to guide and direct you to what you are hoping to reach and accomplish.

Today’s world is filled with so much gloom and despair that your choices in life may not always be clear, or decisions may not work out the way you want them to. But at some point, you have to decide for yourself how you are going to make it through. However, as Christians, one thing is certain — we aren’t alone when it comes to making these choices. Walking with Jesus, your God, is how you overcome the gloom, despair, uncertainty, and your sense of lack. Without trusting God, you will find that going it alone as you have in the past will get you nowhere.

The key to success in life is listening to what God says and following His lead. We all share in that walk of being apprehensive, however, putting your faith in God will allow you to let go of those doubts about the choices that you decided to make,the places that you would like to go to, and those new people coming into your life as a result of that faith.

To let God take the lead is the best choice you could ever make for yourself. I have learned within my own life that once I moved over and allowed God to take over, my life flourished, was prosperous, and worked for the good of God, not necessarily in my family and my friends.

So the notion that God orders my life makes it so much more joyous. I am so free, and much lighter on my feet than I have ever been before. I also just celebrated a birthday, and I am working towards a fresh start.

Begin opening up your heart, your ears, and your mind to what God has in store for you. Jeremiah 29:11 states: “For I know the plans I have for you” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

The Book of Jeremiah details the many things that God can do for you, as if it was written for you personally. There may be a clear picture of your life’s blueprint in your head. Planning, getting things in order, and being prepared are all great things to do. But you do not know what is on the other side of those plans that God has in store for you. You do not know where your journey is ultimately going to take you. However, God does, and when He takes you and you begin to see that journey upon what you thought yours was, oh my goodness, the joys that will overtake your life will be overwhelming, in a good way. As a Christian, what better way is there to walk than to walk with Jesus? Is there a better way to move forward in your life’s journey than the way God would have you go?

You can’t do it alone, so let this be the first day that you decide to make a better choice for yourself so that you can prosper, grow, and start to embrace all of the goodness that God declares that you are.

Be blessed today, and know that you can do all things through Christ, who is your strength. Stay encouraged, get up and do something different, and show yourself that you’ve got this, and can make it through. There is only one life, one opportunity, and only one you. Take advantage of everything you endure and encounter. Until next time, take care, until next time… PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.