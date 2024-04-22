Image

3:28 PM / Monday April 22, 2024

22 Apr 2024

Advancing your skills to stand out in today’s job market

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 22, 2024 Category: Color Of Money Posted by:

BPT
By Andréa Backman, President of Strayer University

You’ve probably heard a lot about “the skills gap”-the disparity between the skills an employer expects their employees to have and an employee’s actual skills-and perhaps you even feel that you lack certain skills to advance in your own career.

The skills in demand by the workforce continue to evolve rapidly.

The 2023 LinkedIn Workplace Learning report indicates the skillsets for jobs are likely only going to continue increasing. Specifically, the report claimed skill sets for jobs have already changed by around 25% since 2015.

By 2027, this number is expected to double.
The question is, how can working adults continue to acquire the skills they need to support their career goals?

Returning to the classroom can be an intimidating proposition. Between work, family and other obligations, going back to school may present many challenges to working adults. Fortunately, there are several ways you can make today’s technology, your life experience, your job and flexible educational opportunities work for you.

If you are thinking about furthering your education and skills to help advance in your career, here are some questions to consider:
What is your goal? Decide what type of education will help you achieve your goal: Do you need a specific program? Would a certificate suffice? Would a certain credential further your career? What type of program is most achievable, and where will you get the most support?

What type of program is best for working adults? If you plan to work full time while earning a degree or credential, look for an online or hybrid program with flexibility that offers support for working adults. Ask your employer for the time and flexibility you need to complete an education program.

Are you eligible for credit for prior learning (CPL)? If you have prior work or learning experience, research whether you are eligible for credit for prior learning. This could help give you a head start and make it quicker to get to the finish line.

Will your employer support you? Many employers offer tuition assistance programs.

Consider talking to your employer about what may be available to you and how furthering your education may help you advance in the organization.

Amid a rising expectation of skill levels for employees, it can be important to seek out continuing education opportunities-both inside and outside of a traditional classroom.

Take advantage of flexible and affordable options to achieve your education goals. Utilizing some of the unique approaches listed above, such as online or hybrid learning, CPL, and tuition assistance programs, can make advancing your skills less intimidating and more attainable.

For more tips to thrive in an ever-changing jobs market, check out the Hire-Ed podcast.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Five ways businesses can collaborate with the education sector to close the skills gap Default ThumbnailRecovering U.S. job market is leaving black men behind
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Philly NAACP

April 14, 2024

March 17, 2024

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia Judicial Candidates...

Sports

Hank Aaron rose above racist hate mail and threats in pursuit of Ruth’s home run record 50 years ago

April 14, 2024

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Hank Aaron holds aloft the ball he hit for his 715th career home...

Health

Know as they grow; how birth defects affect each stage of life

April 22, 2024

Tweet Email Family Features Birth defects, structural changes†that†affect one or more parts of the body, are the...

Election 2024

Shapiro administration implements new federal work study program for nonpartisan civic engagement

April 22, 2024

Tweet Email HARRISBURG, Pa. -– The Shapiro administration has implemented a new program from the U.S. Department...

Color Of Money

Advancing your skills to stand out in today’s job market

April 22, 2024

Tweet Email BPTBy Andréa Backman, President of Strayer University You’ve probably heard a lot about “the skills...

Seniors

Jump start the spring season by getting vaccinated against this potentially serious lung disease

April 5, 2024

Tweet Email BPT Spring is the season of new beginnings — a time when we can finally...

Tierney/IBC

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff