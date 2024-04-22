2024 Primary Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

There are a number of critical city, state and federal offices at stake in this year’s primary election.

In the federal contests, Pennsylvanians will be electing candidates for the offices of president and vice president of the United States, one U.S. senator and U.S. representatives.

In the statewide contests, Pennsylvanians will be selecting an attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer. Locally, a number of Pennsylvania General Assembly candidates are also on the ballot.

In Philadelphia, there is one ballot question under consideration:

Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to require the City to provide for the indemnification and defense of registered community organizations in connection with claims made against them arising directly out of their lawful participation in the City’s zoning variance process?

Simply put, Philadelphia’s registered community organizations (RCOs) provide feedback regarding zoning rules and advocate for residents when it comes to neighborhood development. In some instances, this process between landowners and RGOs can become litigious and cost-prohibitive. The ballot question asks whether Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter should be amended to require the City to assist RCOs with legal costs incurred when these disputes arise.

Only registered Republicans and Democrats are eligible to vote in the primary election, although all registered voters can vote on the question. Election Day is Tuesday, April 23. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person.

The deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots to be received is also November 7 at 8 p.m.

For voting related information, questions and concerns, visit: https://vote.phila.gov/.