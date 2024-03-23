Solve dinnertime dilemmas with speedy, nutritious whole grains

Family Features

ABOVE PHOTO: Sweet Chili Shrimp with Quinoa

Putting dinner on the table quickly seems to be a goal more often than not, particularly in today’s sped-up world. However, spending less time cooking doesn’t have to mean sacrificing nutrition or taste.

To enjoy better-for-you meals in the blink of an eye, lean into versatile ingredients prepared without the hassle like Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cups. In just 1 minute, you can savor a blend of two 100% whole grains with the crunchiness of red quinoa and chewy texture of brown rice that total 55 grams of whole grains and provide a good source of fiber in each serving.

Packed in single-serve portions, you can eat right out of the BPA-free cup or serve the whole grains as the base of this speedy Sweet Chili Shrimp with Quinoa mixed with succulent shrimp, umami-like flavors from sweet chili sauce and the satisfying flavor and crunch of green onions and chopped peanuts. A delicious dish that’s filling without the fuss, this recipe is ready in less than 5 minutes to save time without relying on takeout.

Switch up your family’s stir-fry routine with this savory version of Whole Grain Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry made with rice, quinoa, vegetables, rotisserie chicken and a blend of soy sauce and sesame oil. This simple meal is perfect for those busy weeknights when you need to save time without skimping on taste.

Ready to complement the succulent chicken and sesame-infused veggies, Minute Instant Rice & Quinoa offers a blend of four whole-grain ingredients: brown rice, red rice, wild rice and quinoa. Available in four convenient, pre-portioned, two-serving bags, it cooks in just 10 minutes for light, fluffy and delicious nutty flavor for recipe versatility from breakfast to dessert so you can rely on it as a family favorite for less time cooking and more time enjoying meals and moments together.

To find more quick, nutritious dinner solutions, visit MinuteRice.com.

Sweet Chili Shrimp with Quinoa

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Servings: 1

1 Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cup

4 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup frozen Asian-style mixed vegetables, thawed

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions

1 tablespoon chopped peanuts

Heat rice and quinoa cup according to package directions.

In small, microwave-safe bowl, combine shrimp and vegetables. Microwave on high 30 seconds.

Stir in sweet chili sauce. Blend well.

Serve shrimp mixture over rice topped with green onions and peanuts.

Whole Grain Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry

Prep time: 3 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Servings: 3-4

1 bag Minute Instant Rice & Quinoa

1 cup vegetable broth

1 tablespoon sesame oil, divided

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups rotisserie cooked chicken, shredded

2 cups frozen, Asian-style mixed vegetables, thawed

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Prepare rice and quinoa according to package directions, substituting broth for water.

In medium wok or skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1/2 tablespoon

sesame oil. Add eggs and, using spatula, quickly soft scramble. Continue stirring eggs until light and fluffy. Remove from pan and reserve.

Add remaining sesame oil to wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; stir-fry 2 minutes.

Add chicken and vegetables; stir-fry 2 minutes, or until heated through. Fold in rice and quinoa, eggs and soy sauce.