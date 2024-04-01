Montgomery County announces expanded efforts for voter participation in upcoming election

ABOVE PHOTO: Voters walk past a sign pointing them to the polling location for in-person voting, Nov. 8, 2022, in Cranberry Township, Pa. Some Pennsylvania counties are moving polling places out of synagogues and other Jewish buildings this week because the Legislature deadlocked in 2023 over proposals to move the April 2024 primary election so it would not fall on the first day of Passover. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

NORRISTOWN, Pa.—Montgomery County is taking steps to ensure that all eligible voters can participate in the Pennsylvania primary election on April 23.

“This year, Pennsylvania’s primary election takes place over the Jewish holiday of Passover. It was an unfortunate, and frankly, thoughtless decision on the part of the legislature to hold this election on Passover. To compensate, the County will be expanding the schedule and locations for our satellite offices,” said Neil K. Makhija, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “Without these steps, many in the Jewish community would be unable to participate in this year’s primary election. With more locations to visit and satellite hours beginning the first weekend of April, we will make sure every voter has access to vote and time to cast their ballots for the primary election.”

Voter Services will be extending the hours of operation of the five satellite offices in response to the Passover schedule. Voters will have the option to visit one of three satellite offices during the weekends of April 6-7 and April 13-14.

Additionally, 11 of the 12 secure ballot drop boxes will now be available 24 hours a day throughout the County to help voters cast their ballots before the April 23 election deadline. The drop box in the lobby of One Montgomery Plaza will be open during business hours.

According to a study by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, there are over 100,000 people living in Jewish households in Montgomery County.

“Jewish tradition teaches ‘Al tifros min hatzibur,’ or, ‘Do not separate yourself from the community’ as a reminder that we all must participate in voting to make sure our voices are heard. Not being able to do so impacts the larger community because it is our responsibility to play an active role in our community and choosing its leaders,” said Rabbi Glenn Ettman of Congregation Or Ami in Lafayette Hill. “Making sure that everyone’s voice is heard, not just Jews, is paramount to Jewish teaching and should be for everyone running for office.

Pennsylvania 2024 Primary Election Deadlines

Monday, April 8 is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary election.

Tuesday, April 16 is the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Tuesday, April 23 at 8 a.m.: In-person polls open.

Tuesday, April 23 at 8 p.m.: All ballots must be cast and received by the County by including mail-in ballots.

Voters can update their registration, apply for mail-in ballots, and track the status of their mail-in ballots online at: www.vote.pa.gov. Voters can also attend a satellite office to apply for and return a mail-in ballot in person.

“The satellite offices are great options for voters who wish to cast their ballot early without receiving or sending their ballot in the mail,” said Jamila H. Winder, vice chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “In addition, any voter who applies for, or receives a mail-in ballot, but is concerned that it will not be received by the deadline has several options to make sure their vote is counted: They can return it to a drop box location by 8 p.m. on election day, or they can take that ballot to their regular polling location and cast a provisional ballot in person. Montgomery County voters can choose a method and schedule of voting that fits their needs – as long as they get their ballot in by 8 p.m. on election day.”

2024 Primary Election Satellite Office Locations and Hours of Operation

Norristown Voter Services

One Montgomery Plaza

425 Swede Street, Suite 602

Norristown, PA 19404

Lansdale Satellite Office

421 W. Main Street

Lansdale, PA 19446

MDJ Office of Lower Merion

925 Montgomery Avenue

Narberth, PA 19072

Willow Grove Satellite Office

102 N. York Road

Willow Grove, PA 19090

Pottstown Satellite Office

364 King Street

Pottstown, PA 19464

Schedule for Satellite Offices

Available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, April 6: Lower Merion, Lansdale, Norristown

Sunday, April 7: Lower Merion, Willow Grove, Pottstown

Saturday, April 13: Willow Grove, Lansdale, Pottstown

Sunday, April 14: Lower Merion, Willow Grove, Lansdale

2024 Primary Election Secure Ballot Drop Box Locations and Hours of Operation

Drop boxes will be available 24 hours a day beginning April 13:

Cheltenham: Township Tax Office • 8230 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027

Lansdale: District Court 38-1-28 • 430 Pennbrook Pkwy, Lansdale, PA 19446

Upper Dublin: Upper Dublin Library • 520 Virginia Dr, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Upper Moreland: Willow Grove Annex • 102 N York Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Upper Merion: Upper Merion Township Building • 175 W. Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Lower Merion: Ludington Library • 5 South Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Norristown: Airy Street Parking Lot • Corner of Airy and DeKalb Streets, Norristown, PA 19401

*OMP: Lobby of One Montgomery Plaza • 425 Swede Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Pottstown: Montgomery County Health Clinic • 364 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Royersford: Victory Park Parking Lot • 2nd & Arch St, Royersford, PA 19468

Skippack: Montgomery County 4H Center • 1015 Bridge Rd, Collegeville, PA 19474

Upper Frederick: Green Lane Park Office • 2144 Snyder Road, Green Lane, PA 18054

The drop box located in the lobby of One Montgomery Plaza will be open during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

For more information about the 2024 Election and where to vote, visit: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/VoterServices or call: (610) 278-3280.