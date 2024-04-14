Montgomery County Clerk of Courts to host Second Chance Resource Fair 2024

NORRISTOWN, Pa. -– Lori Schreiber, Montgomery County Clerk of Courts, invites justice-involved citizens to the Second Chance Resource Fair on April 30. The Clerk of Courts office will be joined by government and community-based service providers from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Community Center, 249 Jacoby St., in Norristown.

The Clerk of Courts began holding this event during Second Chance Month in 2023 so that the reentry community and their families would have access to vital services and organizations in Montgomery County. Each April, the U.S. Department of Justice celebrates Second Chance Month, recognizing the importance of helping individuals, communities, and agencies across the country appreciate their role in supporting the safe and successful reentry of millions of people returning from incarceration each year.

“There can be many steps for returning citizens to help them successfully reach their goals within their home communities,” Schreiber said.

“These steps need to be both holistic, but also unique to fit each individual’s needs. At our Reentry Resource Fair, we will offer a wide variety of vendors, community organizations and government offices to help individuals build skills and obtain needed services. In addition, our hope is to improve community attitudes and reduce stigma. This, in turn, can further assist people as they move up the rungs of their own ladder of success.”

Departments and organizations will include: Montgomery County Clerk of Courts, Montgomery County Adult Probation, Montgomery County Community Connections, Montgomery County Department of Public Safety Overdose Response Team, Montgomery County Office of Drug and Alcohol, Montgomery County Office of Public Defenders, Montgomery County Office of Public Health, Montgomery County Prothonotary, Montgomery County Treatment Courts, CADCOM, Central Behavioral Health, Early Learning Resource Center, Family Services and Montgomery County Reentry Initiative, The Hope and the Help Network, Hopeworx Inc., JEVS Human Services, Legal Aid of Southeastern PA, Liberty Ministries, Manna on Main & The Common Grounds Training Program, Merakey Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, Montco Works, MCCC Dental Hygiene Program, MCCC Massage Therapy Clinic, Montgomery County Recovery Community Center, NAMI Montgomery County, PA CareerLink, PA Work Wear, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections / Parole Board, Share Food Program, State Representative Greg Scott’s office, State Senator Amanda Cappelletti’s office, Women’s Center of Montgomery County, Your Way Home, YWCA Tri-County Area Adult Education & Training Center.

For additional information, visit: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/coc or contact Mandy-Lee Garofalo at: [email protected]