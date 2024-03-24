NAACP Bucks County accepting applications for annual scholarship program

Each year, the Bucks County chapter of the NAACP awards a $1,000.00 scholarship to three Bucks County high school seniors who are planning to continue their education at an accredited institution (college, university, or vocational trade school).

This scholarship is open to eligible students of color with financial need who desire to contribute to the advancement of racial and social justice for all. Members of the NAACP Bucks County Executive Committee, Youth Work Committee, Scholarship Selection Committee, and their spouses or families are not eligible to apply for or receive the scholarship.

The online application for 2024 is now available at: www.naacpbucks.org/scholarship-app4. Please read it through carefully before you begin. The due date for all responses is April 29, 2024.

Please direct any questions or requests for clarification to their Scholarship Committee chair at: [email protected].