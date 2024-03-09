cj speaks…The renewing of you

Because the seasons are about to change, the days are getting slightly longer. The brightness of the sun is enveloping the earth’s Northern Hemisphere, temperatures are growing warmer, and there is a feeling of the newness of everything all around us — and that includes the renewing of you.

In the midst of all of these changes around you, how do you plan to begin this new season as a part of God’s creation?

I was just in an R.E.F.I.L.L. session with Veirdre Jackson with my job as a part of our monthly start on the OASIS team with the School District of Philadelphia under the direction of executive director, Michelle Linder Coates. All of us were challenged to consider our own personal renewal. Change is always a part of life, whether it carries a good taste, or tastes of something foul and nasty. Change is imperative. Without it, possibilities and growth are impossible.

In this season of renewal, even if you walk the way the same way as before, you will still experience changes. You may wonder, “What happened? Why is this taking place? What did I do wrong?” It may simply be that God stepped into your space and removed the people, places, and things that no longer served you or that stifled your growth.

Still, there is work to be done for you to experience a different outcome in your life, if that is what you desire. Due to the changes in the world today, books are being banned, affirmative action is being challenged, and women are being told that they cannot do with their bodies what they desire by men with political power. Subjects are no longer taught the same way they were in the 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. Education is changing in a way that contributes to children’s failure rates.

Through self-focus, we gain control of the work for which only we are responsible. As Dr. Jackson told us during our session, we are CEOs of ourselves. That is a powerful statement. Think about being the CEO of your life — what does that look like? Are you even ready for that challenge? Are you looking forward to that change to uplift yourself as CEO of your renewal? You know CEOs make a lot of money. They run organizations and conglomerates — CEOs are powerful people who also at times make the wrong choices when they are overcome with the power they possess.

Taking charge of your life is a great place to begin the renewing of you. Keep up the good work and never give up! You are the CEO of your life. Take care, until next time…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.