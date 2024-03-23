Image

6:08 PM / Saturday March 23, 2024

Vote PA
23 Mar 2024

cj speaks…The call to order

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 23, 2024 Category: Commentary Posted by:

Philadelphia’s recent travesties continue to be highlighted in the news: the ongoing shooting incidents, train schedule disruptions and discontinuations, schools that undereducate the children who should be preparing to be our future leaders and role models, and parents wanting to promote friendships with their children instead of taking on the role of a parent.

Right now, the most urgent call to order in Philadelphia is for parents to take responsibility. Where is your child or children as you read this article? What are your child’s or children’s desires? How are you setting them up for success in their adulthood?

Children only know what we teach them. They only become what we instill, and actively seek the discipline, structure, and love that parents are expected to provide. Waking up each day, knowing where your child or children are, being aware of what is ahead for them, keeping them safe and protected, and taking your children to church or to whatever religious institution you belong to to learn about the tenets of your faith is imperative. Are you even worshipping at all as we consider this call to order?

Knowing these things about your child or children is crucial. What are they consuming in their social media? What games have you purchased for them on that ‘keep me in the house’ gaming unit? How are you responding to the call to order regarding parental guidance in these areas?

The one thing I learned when I became a parent back in April of 2004 was that my entire life changed. The places I thought I wanted to go, the things I thought I wanted to do, maybe even the consumption of certain beverages — all of that came to an end when I became a mother to my daughter. My life was called to order, and I was required to become less self-centered when it came to raising her. That was a whole lot more of God, because I had no idea what I was doing. At times today, as my daughter is soon to turn 20, I still find myself not knowing what to do. So, then I put myself in an arena where I put out a call to my friends, family, those that are around me that are mentors, those who have already stepped into the zone of parenting, and those that have experienced some of the trials and tribulations that I am anticipating at this very moment.

Being a parent is one of the hardest calls to order in my life which I have ever experienced, and which will never come to an end until God brings me to glory, or my child is called to glory.

What is your own call to order as a parent in Philadelphia during these challenging times? In order to raise these children, we must come together as a community, neighborhood, and village. Through our churches, mosques, synagogues, and wherever else we worship, we should meet this call of order to help the youth of today.

Change won’t take place by itself, without your help, or with us doing nothing, so let’s come together and make a difference as we heed this call to order in the city of Philadelphia. Let’s get up, get out and begin the work today. Mayor Parker asked you to do your part. Help her to help you, the youth, me, and God now. Until next time, take care, until next time… PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Judicial Candidates ‘At A Glance’ Guide Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Default ThumbnailDare to Be An Eagle! 2013 Baccalaureate Service (part two)
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Philly NAACP

March 24, 2024

March 17, 2024

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia Judicial Candidates...

Commentary

cj speaks…The call to order

March 23, 2024

Tweet Email Philadelphia’s recent travesties continue to be highlighted in the news: the ongoing shooting incidents, train...

Health

Combatting loneliness in older adults

March 17, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES The bonds found in friendships and other relationships are an important factor in...

Home and Garden

So, You want to build a retaining wall: 6 things to know before you start

March 3, 2024

Tweet Email BPT When you want to enhance your outdoor living space, consider building with retaining wall...

Fur Babies Rule!

Dog grooming advice to keep pets clean and healthy

March 2, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURESRegular grooming can keep your dog looking and smelling his or her best, but...

Seniors

‘Soaring’ over hills or ‘playing’ with puppies, study finds seniors enjoy virtual reality

February 23, 2024

Tweet Email By Terry Spencerassociated press POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Retired Army Col. Farrell Patrick taught computer...

vote pa

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff